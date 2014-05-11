Giampaolo Caruso in doubt for Italian stages after Giro crash

Image 1 of 2 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the ground after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) crashed on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez faces the possibility of losing one of his key domestiques before the Giro d'Italia reaches Italy. Giampaolo Caruso crashed during the stage two feedzone when a another rider came down in front of him and now his participation in the race beyond stage three is in doubt.

The Italian will undergo a MRI scan for a suspected fracture of the scaphoid in his left hand in Dublin after the conclusion of stage three. Caruso had x-rays in Belfast but they were inconclusive as to the extent of the fracture and will wear a brace to support the hand for stage three which starts in Armagh and finishes 187km later in Dublin.





The 33-year-old is riding his 11th grand tour and has previously taken part in la corsa rosa five times and obviously, is hoping that his preperation and training miles for the Giro won't go to waste.

"I worked months for this race," Caruso said. "The fact that I did 100 kilometers with my injured hand today gives me hope for the near future. We will have to see to tomorrow. After a night it sometimes get worse."

The Giro has already lost two riders to injury with Dan Martin and Koldo Fernandez unable to continue after Garmin-Sharp's team time trial crash in Belfast in which both riders broke their collarbones.

Don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel for all the latest videos