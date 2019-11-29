Get a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes for under $100 in Black Friday deal
Jenson USA selling Giro Empire ACCs at 72% discount for Black Friday
Giro's Empire reintroduced laces to road cycling, and over the years they have become some of our favourite riding shoes. For Black Friday, Jenson USA has slashed 78 per cent off the RRP, and has sizes 39-48 in stock for only $84.99.
Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes |78% off at Jenson USA
Was $300 | Now $84.99
Lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black for under $100, in sizes from 39-48View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday cycling deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
Giro initially developed the Empire for Taylor Phinney to use at the 2012 Giro d'Italia and that year's London Olympic Games, and they have since found their way onto the feet of riders ranging from Grand Tour winners, to hipsters, to weekend warriors. Not only that, the Empire inspired almost every other shoe brand to launch a similar lace-up model.
The sole is made from Easton's EC90ACC carbon fibre and sees a stack height of 6.5mm. The upper is a seamless material that Giro calls Premium Evofiber – a perforated microfibre material that looks and feels like leather, but is surprisingly breathable and doesn't stretch in the wet.
Inside, Giro includes its SuperNatural footbed, complete with adjustable arch support and the shoes are claimed to weigh 215g in size 42. Even better, you can have a pair for less than a Benjamin on Black Friday.
Deals galore are to be had this weekend, so don't miss out! Check out our round-up of the best Black Friday Cycling deals for even more discounts.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy