Geschke signs for Cofidis to support Guillaume Martin

Simon Geschke will ride for Cofidis next year, joining the French team as part of the support network being built around Guillaume Martin.

Geschke, 34, has spent the past two seasons at CCC Team, who are folding at the end of the year and handing their WorldTour licence to Circus-Wanty.

Having played a key role in Tom Dumoulin's victory at the 2017 Giro d'Italia, Geschke's main role at the French team will be to support Martin, who placed 11th overall at this year's Tour de France.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the team. It's a turning point in my career, a new chapter that I'm approaching with great enthusiasm," Geschke said.

"With Guillaume Martin, Cofidis has a very strong leader who has already proven his talent. I want to help him in the most difficult races, the ones I enjoy the most. I like to fight for a team: you don't necessarily see it on TV, but that's what I like the most. Cofidis is a historic team with a great history in cycling. I can't wait for next season."

Prior to joining CCC Team, Geschke spent 10 years at the Sunweb team, having turned pro there in 2009, when it was a second-division outfit known as Skil-Shimano. As well as his 15 Grand Tour appearances, he has three victories to his name, the crowning glory being his stage win at Pra Loup on the 2015 Tour de France.

"We know that to be successful on the roads of the Tour de France you need strong and experienced riders to support Guillaume Marin in the mountains. This is exactly what Simon is going to provide," said Cofidis boss Cedric Vasseur.

"He will be the second Cofidis rider, after Elia Viviani, to have known a victory on the roads of the Tour de France. He has contributed to the successes of Tom Dumoulin and Warren Barguil in the past. Simon will try to do the same for Guillaume Martin in order to guide him towards the victory."

Geschke follows former Tour de l'Avenir winner Rubén Fernández in joining Cofidis to support Martin, and Szymon Sajnok in joining from CCC. The French team have also added Jelle Wallays from Lotto Soudal, Tom Bohli from UAE Team Emirates, Rémy Rochas from Nippo-Delko-One-Provence, Andre Carvalho from Hagens Berman Axeon, and neo-pro Thomas Champion. They are saying goodybe to Luis Angel Maté (Fundación Orbea), Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), and Damien Touzé (AG2R La Mondiale).