Gerrans and Matthews to lead Australian Worlds team

Last year's silver medallist at the World Championships Simon Gerrans will lead the Australian team at the Richmond Worlds later this month alongside Michael Matthews. Tiffany Cromwell, Rachel Neylan and Loren Rowney will lead the women's team.

Gerrans' 2015 season has been interrupted by several severe injuries that has seen the Australian crash out of Strade Bianchi, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour de France. The first pink jersey of the Giro d'Italia has been a sole highlight for Gerrans so far this season after a highly successful 2014 season in which he finished the season as the second ranked UCI rider. Gerrans is currently racing the Vuelta a Espana in preparation for the Worlds in what has been his shortest season in terms of race days since turning pro.

Matthews makes his return to racing after a five week break at the Tour of Alberta this week having recovered from the broken ribs he sustained at the Tour de France. The 24-year-old made his elite Worlds debut last year and was Australia's second best finisher in 12th place. Having made the podium in all three one-day races he's finished in 2015, Matthews will look to continue that run on September 27.

Australian national champion Heinrich Haussler has also earned selection for the race and will provide a secondary option for success alongside Simon Clarke and Adam Hansen, while the nine-man team can also call upon the cobbled experience of Mathew Hayman and Mitchell Docker. Tinkoff-Saxo's Jay MacCarthy and Movistar's Rory Sutherland round out the team as domestiques.

Richie Porte was ruled out of the Worlds due to injury while Caleb Ewan has ended his first professional season early due to fatigue.

Former Hour Record holder and stage 1 winner at the Tour de France Rohan Dennis (BMC) has been selected for the time trial as he looks to improve upon fifth place at last year's Worlds. After winning the Tour test against the clock, Dennis added a second time trial win to his palmares at the USA Pro Challenge last month on his way to winning the overall. Former Australian national time trial champion Michael Hepburn has also been selected while the third place is yet to be decided.

Trophée d'Or winner Neylan will be part of a triumvirate in the women's race alongside Velocio-SRAM teammates Loren Rowney and Tiffany Cromwell who was fifth at last year's Worlds. Neylan, a silver medallist at the 2012 Worlds, earned a contract with Orica-AIS after a successful start to the season and has enjoyed a steady run with the team racing in Europe. Neylan's Orica-AIS teammates Gracie Elvin and Amanda Spratt add further depth to the team having both won races in Europe this season.

Should the race finish in a bunch sprint, Oceania champion Lauren Kitchen will lead the team's hopes after a consistent season in which the 24-year-old has regularly placed top-five. Katrin Garfoot will be the sole representative in the time trial and will also take part in the road race.

Having finished second overall at the Tour de l'Avenir last week, Jack Haig has earned selection in the U23 team. Joining Haig is national U23 road race and time trial champion Miles Scotson, Alistair Donohoe, Harry Carpenter and Nicholas Schultz.

Australia for the 2015 UCI Road World Championships;

Men

Michael Matthews

Simon Gerrans

Simon Clarke

Heinrich Haussler

Jay McCarthy

Adam Hansen

Mathew Hayman

Mitchell Docker

Rory Sutherland

Time Trial

Rohan Dennis

Michael Hepburn

Reserves: Luke Durbridge, Cameron Meyer, Nathan Haas, Caleb Ewan

Women

Katrin Garfoot

Tiffany Cromwell

Gracie Elvin

Amanda Spratt

Elizabeth Williams

Lauren Kitchen

Loren Rowney

Rachel Neylan

Reserve: Carlee Taylor

Garfoot Will Contest The Time Trial And Road Race.

U23 Men

Harry Carpenter

Alistair Donohoe

Jack Haig

Nicholas Schultz

Miles Scotson

Time trial positions to be finalised closer to the championships.

Under 19

Michael Storer

Harry Sweeny

Samuel Jenner

Anna-Leeza Hull

Jessica Pratt