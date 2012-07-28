Germans select four women to ride on Sunday in Olympic road race

Image 1 of 4 Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) soloed away from Charlotte Becker to win the German road title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Following her squad's victory in the team time trial, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized - lululemon) is the new overall leader. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized-lululemon) won the stage 4 time trial. (Image credit: International Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen) Image 4 of 4 Two wins for Charlotte Becker in 2011 (Image credit: VeloDramatic)

World time trial champion Judith Arndt is looking for a gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics time trial on Wednesday, but will also seek her chances in Sunday's road race. Arndt, Trixi Worrack, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Charlotte Becker will represent Germany in the race, with the final selection having been made Saturday.

“My main attention is on the time trial on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean that I won't work tomorrow,” Arndt said Saturday on the German cycling federation's website. Arndt won silver in the road race in 2004. “I look forward to the race. The course is good for me.”

“With Ina, we have one of the world's best sprinters at the start, have further options to play with Judith and Trixi, and Charlotte Becker will provide the right tempo,” according to national trainer Ronny Lauke.

The women for the road team watched Friday night's opening ceremony on television. “Two days before the race, we couldn't be there live, unfortunately, “ Lauke said. “But we felt the atmosphere, the stadium isn't far away from the Olympic village.”

The track riders were able to attend, since their sprint events don't start until next Thursday. “It was unbelievable. That is something I will remember all my life,” said team sprint world champion Miriam Welte.