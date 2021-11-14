Geraint Thomas reunited with stolen bike hours after theft

Geraint Thomas took to social media late Sunday afternoon to report that his stolen Ineos Grenadiers-issued road bike had been recovered just three hours after he reported the theft.

A photo of the rescued Pinarello Dogma F, which had gone missing when Thomas made a stop for coffee on a training ride along the French Riviera in the town of Menton, was posted on Twitter, with a report that a suspect had been “arrested” but details are yet to be confirmed.

Thomas posted a photo showing gratitude to the Menton Police for the speedy recovery, saying: “Look what showed up!! Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s Geraint Thomas Cycling Club pod Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help All’s well that ends well,” he wrote, along with a selfie with three gendarmerie and his bicycle.

It appeared that Thomas’ Garmin was on the bicycle when the bike was returned. Thomas had noted in an earlier social post that he had not yet downloaded data from the week before the theft.

The original social post on Sunday, which noted he had to hire a rideshare service to get home, was liked by more than 1.9k people, which described his situation, “Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind.”

Thomas recently returned to the south of France to start his training for the 2022 season near his home in Monaco, which is located on the coast next to Menton, close to the French border with Italy.