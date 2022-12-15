Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Simon Yates confirmed for 2023 Tour Down Under

The organisers of the Santos Tour down Under have confirmed that former Grand Tour winner Chris Froome (Israel Premier Tech), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) will all kick off their 2023 season at the Australian WorldTour race.

The Tour Down Under has not been a WorldTour race since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions to Australia, with the country holding smaller national-level events instead.

The leading teams return in 2023, with the women’s race also part of the WorldTour for the first time. Racing begins on Saturday January 14 with the Schwalbe Classic evening criteriums. The women’s Tour Down Under is between January 15-17 and the men’s race between January 17-22.

The route of the men’s race has been changed, with a 5.5 kilometre prologue time trial and a summit finish on Mount Lofty added while the often decisive Willunga Hill finish is absent in 2023.

Froome last raced the Tour Down Under in 2010 and the Israel Premier Tech team will include 2018 and 2019 Tour Down Under winner Daryl Impey and 2022 Tour de France stage five winner Simon Clarke.

Israel Premier Tech was relegated from the WorldTour for 2023 but will begin their hunt for points at the Tour Down Under as they look to retain WorldTour status in 2026 or earlier.

“The race has changed a lot since I was there in 2010, getting bigger and better each year, to now be one of the most important races on the cycling calendar,” Froome said.

“We have a strong team and I think we can hit the ground running with some great results at the Santos Tour Down Under.”

Thomas has often preferred to start his season in the warmth of the Tour Down Under and the Australian summer. He has already confirmed he will target the Giro d’Italia in 2023 after finishing third in the 2022 Tour de France.

Joining Thomas in the Ineos Grenadiers line-up are young Australian Luke Plapp and British brothers Ethan and Leo Hayter. Thomas is likely to travel to Australia in the new year to acclimatise and do a block of January training before racing the Tour Down Under.

“I can’t wait to get down there in the heat of Adelaide, which has some great roads for training, and I’m looking forward to starting my year there,” Thomas said.

“The Ineos Grenadiers have got a strong line-up; a lot of good young guys and a local hero in ‘Plappy’ as well, so we’ll look to race aggressively and try to get as much as we can out of it.

“I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be great as well, especially after not having had the race there for a couple of years now, so I can’t wait to soak up the Australian atmosphere again.”

Simon Yates returns to the Tour Down Under after a crash ended his ambitions in 2020 on stage 2. The 2018 Vuelta a España winner will lead a largely Australian line-up that will again be looking to win at home.

"I'm really happy to start my season right at the Santos Tour Down Under,” Yates said.

“It will be only my second time participating but it is a special race for me and especially for our whole team. I saw that this year's route features the Mount Lofty climb for the first time, which looks really challenging.”

The Tour Down Under recently confirmed that 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley will ride, with a host of other big-name riders expected in Australia in January.

“It proves the importance of what the TDU consistently delivers, in the means of great race preparation for the cycling season ahead,” race director Stuart O’Grady said.

“Chris Froome is an international sporting superstar and the only rider still competing that has won four Tour de France. The fact that he sees Adelaide as an important step in rejuvenating his illustrious career after his almost career-ending crash, is heart-warming not only as a race organiser, but also as a fan.

“Then you have Geraint Thomas, riding into his 19th season as a pro, and Simon Yates who is one the world’s best climbers who should be right up there in contention on this course.”

It was revealed yesterday that Caleb Ewan is also set to race at the Tour Down Under despite Lotto-Dstny's absence - instead, he will race as part of the Australian national team.

Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the 2023 Tour Down Under, with live coverage of stages, news, analysis and exclusive interviews.