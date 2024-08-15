Genesis kills off the triple chainset with new Croix de Fer, Vagabond, and Tour de Fer models

By
published

Wider clearance and dropped stays feature in biggest update to the Croix de Fer since it’s release

A purple Genesis Croix de Fer lying against some grass
(Image credit: Madison Cycles)

Today UK brand Genesis launches updates to three of its best-selling machines. The round-the-world capable Tour de Fer, the monster cross Vagabond, and perhaps most importantly the do-it-all Croix de Fer. The latter of these models could well make a good case for being the first gravel bike, and successfully made the jump from cyclocross machine, through a bit-of-everything phase, to where it lands today as an out-and-out gravel bike.

There is a suite of updates to go into, but if you want to know what two of the bikes are like to ride then head over to my new Croix de Fer and Vagabond first ride review. Will they justify a place among the best gravel bikes on the market? Further testing will reveal all, but for now let’s dive into the headline figures, build options, and the all-important updates.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

