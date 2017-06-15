Transfer market special - Podcast

Alberto Contador finishes stage 3 at Dauphine (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

We're just over two weeks away from the Tour de France and the transfer season is already in full swing.

Riders can't officially sign for teams until August 1 but that doesn't stop agents, riders and teams discussing deals ahead of the deadline. In this week's episode we'll run down a list of potential moves, from Mikel Landa to Movistar, to the host of big name riders at BMC Racing and Quick-Step Floors who are all out of contract.

The Cyclingnews team also considers which teams need to bolster their squads for 2018 and we hear from rider agent Martijn Berkhout from Sports Entertainment Group (SEG) on the main influences in this year's market, and also Trek-Segafredo and Katusha Alpecin managers Luca Guercilena and José Azevedo on how they are assembling teams for next year.

