Gasparotto ready to prove place in Astana

Image 1 of 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Lampre-NGC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Enrico Gasparotto at the Astana training camp (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Enrico Gasparotto is ready to prove his place at Astana after joining from Lampre. Speaking to Cyclingnews from the Astana team camp in Pisa, Italy, the former Lampre rider said that he has the responsibility to lead the team in Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo.



