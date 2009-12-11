Gasparotto ready to prove place in Astana
Italian aims for Tirreno and Sanremo, Vino for Liège
Enrico Gasparotto is ready to prove his place at Astana after joining from Lampre. Speaking to Cyclingnews from the Astana team camp in Pisa, Italy, the former Lampre rider said that he has the responsibility to lead the team in Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo.
