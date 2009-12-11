Trending

Gasparotto ready to prove place in Astana

Italian aims for Tirreno and Sanremo, Vino for Liège

Image 1 of 2

Enrico Gasparotto (Lampre-NGC)

Enrico Gasparotto (Lampre-NGC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Enrico Gasparotto at the Astana training camp

Enrico Gasparotto at the Astana training camp
(Image credit: Gregor Brown)

Enrico Gasparotto is ready to prove his place at Astana after joining from Lampre. Speaking to Cyclingnews from the Astana team camp in Pisa, Italy, the former Lampre rider said that he has the responsibility to lead the team in Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo.

 