Garmin-Transition's Fischer tested twice on rest day
Brazilian complains of early wake-up and lack of respect
Murilo Fischer of Garmin-Transitions was looking forward to sleeping in on Monday and having a peaceful rest day after two weeks of hard racing at the Giro d'Italia. It wasn't to be, as he was visited not once, but twice by doping controllers.
Instead of a well-deserved rest, he was awakened for a doping control early. "Some idiots do not have the minimum of respect. Rest today after two weeks of the Giro d'Italia, at 8 am doping control,” he tweeted.
"They could not get here at 10-11 am and let us rest. But the story doesn't end here, another control from a different organisation at 9.
"In short, no rest and two doping tests in less than an hour. An exaggerated act and money thrown away. A major lack of respect!".
