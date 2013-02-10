Garmin set up training camp after bike theft

Image 1 of 2 Garmin Sharp present the team for the 2013 edition of Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The Garmin bike bus (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After the theft of 17 bikes and the team's abandonment at the Tour Méditerranéen, Garmin-Sharp has announced that their squad have organised a training camp to ensure their riders make up for the lost racing.

The theft occurred on the night before stage 4 to Mont Faron and despite offers of bikes and equipment from numerous other teams the American team took the decision to quit the race. The French race had been an early season goal for the squad.

“Our team's truck was broken into during the night at the Tour of Méditerranéen, with thieves stealing 17 bikes, several sets of wheels and other equipment. Local police are investigating,” said Jonathan Vaughters.

"This is a big loss for the team, not just from an equipment standpoint, but because the Tour of Med was a huge goal for us and the team was in great shape for it. Due to the theft, we were forced to withdraw.”

“We're in the process of planning a camp for the team that was not able to continue at the race. We're very grateful to our dedicated riders, staff and sponsors for pulling together in this difficult time. We're also grateful for the support we have received from local authorities and other teams, some of whom offered to help us continue the race by loaning us equipment - although that ultimately proved to be too difficult, the offers were deeply appreciated.

"In every difficult situation you have to look for the good and we are proud of how everyone on our team, including our sponsors, have come through – this experience gives us even more motivation in our next races."

Garmin has yet to win a race this year but the team has picked up several podium places.

