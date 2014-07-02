Gallery: Yorkshire prepares for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 20 Christian Prudhomme gets his own yorkie for the Tour de France Grand Depart ribbon cutting (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 20 Very important directions for the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 A very big Sky jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 This statue in Leeds has donned the first maillot jaune of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 20 A Tour de France stencil is being used to leave the race's mark around Leeds (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 20 All across Yorkshire light posts are draped in Tour de France finery (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 20 Leeds has its own Tour logo (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 20 The Black Prince looks quite fine in yellow (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 20 A man enjoys the quiet of pre-Tour de France Leeds (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 20 The store isn't open yet, but will be busy come Tour de France day (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 11 of 20 An inflatable bike is but one of the many public art projects that have popped up before the Tour de France's arrival (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 20 A big inflatable yellow bike in Leeds (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 13 of 20 Bernard Hinault, Christian Prudhomme, Gary Verity cut the ribbon on the Grand Depart (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 14 of 20 It's not a 'loo', it's a phone booth, done up in yellow for the Tour de France in Leeds. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 The official store is open for business! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Bunnies adorn the race vehicles in Leeds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Yorkshire is ready for the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Very official signage for the Tour de France route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 The buildings in Leeds get into the spirit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Even the old royals get a touch of yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

ASO's Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme was given a warm welcome at the Leeds-Bradford airport today, with the strains of the French national anthem in the air and the entire region festooned in yellow.

"I'm very excited. I'm thrilled and impressed with Yorkshire and all its people have done," Prudhomme told the Express-Star. "In 2007, in London, the Grand Depart was unforgettable and there was a step-change after the Grand Depart in London.

"And I firmly believe after this Grand Depart in Yorkshire there will be another step-change."

The city centre in Leeds has been draped in yellow banners, flags, signs and decorations. Even the statue of Edward, the Black Prince, has donned a maillot jaune.

Farmers have reportedly dyed their sheep in the colours of the Tour's leaders jerseys, tractors are being fitted to become wireless internet hotspots for fans, and Tour-themed artwork is springing up throughout the region.

Enjoy this gallery from the pre-Tour preparations