Gallery: Vuelta a España presents teams and riders ahead of the 2015 race

Nibali, Froome, Quintana, van Garderen take the stage in Benahavís

Image 1 of 42

Etixx-Quick Step team presented

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Team Katusha are presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Team Europcar might be racing its last grand tour for a while

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Orica-GreenEdge on stage

Orica-GreenEdge on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Colombia team

The Colombia team

The Colombia team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Caja Rural are a wild card invitation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

IAM Cycling at the Vuelta

IAM Cycling at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Lampre-Merida on stage

Lampre-Merida on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra with his Etixx-Quick Step teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Lotto Soudal and BMC riders check their phones back stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

The team everyone wanted to see, Movistar with Valverde and Quintana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

It was a beautiful summer evening in Marbella

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Etixx-Quick Step presented on stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

There wasn't big numbers for the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cofidis on stage

Cofidis on stage

Cofidis on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Lotto-Soudal are presented

Lotto-Soudal are presented
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

Team Sky was a crowd favourite

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

Team LottoNL-Jumbo at the presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Landa (Astan)

Mikel Landa (Astan)

Mikel Landa (Astan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 42

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is making his return to the Vuelta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 42

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) still sporting the scars of his Giro crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 42

Fabio Aru and Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 42

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 42

The IAM Cycling riders get ready to come on stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali plays around with a selfie stick

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 42

Tinkoff-Saxo team presented at la Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

BMC Racing will be riding in support of Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

BMC Racing squad presented before la Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Team Lotto Soudal nine riders for la Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team FDJ

Team FDJ

Team FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Trek Factory Racing at the presentation in Benahavis, Spain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Astana's squad for la Vuelta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Astana will have three GC contenders between Nibali, Aru, and Landa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

Cannondale-Garmin nine-man squad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Talansky and Dan Martin will lead Cannondale-Garmin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

MTN-Qhubeka looking to add to their success in France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Spanish singer Edurne, entertains the crowd at la Vuelta team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory) relaxes prior to the grand depart

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali will be one of three possible leaders for Astana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

AG2R La Mondiale at the team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 Vuelta a España team presentation was held on a balmy night in Benahavís before the contentious team time trial kicks off the Spanish grand tour on Saturday with all 22 teams in appearance.

The riders looked relaxed as they chatted with friends on rival teams and snapping selfies before going on stage with fans snapping pictures and trying to get autographs.

Movistar, with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana, was a crowd favourite with the team leaders of Spain's WorldTour team favourites for overall victory.

Team Sky with Tour de France champion Chris Froome also received cheers from the crowd as last year's runner up is looking to join Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as the only riders to achieve the Tour-Vuelta double.

Astana with its general classification triumvirate of Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa looked relaxed on and off stage.

Despite the recent bad press concerning a doping positive and drunken behaviour, Katusha was welcomed by the crowd due to the presence of Joaquim 'Purito' Rodríguez who is looking for a podium finish in three weeks time.

Have a look through the gallery before the Vuelta gets underway with a beachside 7.4km team time trial Saturday

