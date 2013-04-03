Gallery: Trek World Racing trains in California

Image 1 of 32 The Trek World Racing team training in California (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 32 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 5 of 32 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 6 of 32 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 7 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 8 of 32 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 9 of 32 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 10 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 11 of 32 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 12 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 13 of 32 George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 14 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 15 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 16 of 32 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 17 of 32 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 18 of 32 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 19 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 20 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 21 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 22 of 32 George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 23 of 32 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 24 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 25 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 26 of 32 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 27 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 28 of 32 George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 29 of 32 Brook MacDonald (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 30 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 31 of 32 Greg Williamson (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 32 of 32 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

All five Trek World Racing team riders recently returned home from a successful team camp in Santa Barbara, California. The riders did some solid testing and the new team members settled in. Team photographer Matt DeLorme captured some of the action in photos.

Later this month, the team will send Brook MacDonald, Neko Mulally and Greg Williamson to race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.

George Brannigan will still be working through his knee rehabilitation but hopes to be on the bike late April.

Justin Leov is also a member of the team.

Check out the photo gallery from the camp.