Gallery: Trek World Racing trains in California

Mountain bike team enjoys riding and testing new rigs at team camp
All five Trek World Racing team riders recently returned home from a successful team camp in Santa Barbara, California. The riders did some solid testing and the new team members settled in. Team photographer Matt DeLorme captured some of the action in photos.
Later this month, the team will send Brook MacDonald, Neko Mulally and Greg Williamson to race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California.
George Brannigan will still be working through his knee rehabilitation but hopes to be on the bike late April.
Justin Leov is also a member of the team.
Check out the photo gallery from the camp.
