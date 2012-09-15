Gallery: Training for the Worlds TTT

On Sunday the elite of professional cycling will officially descend on Valkenburg, Holland, for the start of the 2012 Worlds. The championships begin with the reintroduction of the team time trial – last seen in 1994 - with teams from the women’s and means trade team pelotons competing over a technical parcours.
The women will race over 34.2 km, while the men, who start later in the day, will compete over a distance of 53.2 km. Both sets of teams will start with six riders with squads timed after the fourth rider crosses the finish line.
A number of teams have been training on the course for several days but Friday marked a chance for riders to train on Zolder's race track. BMC, Sky, Lampre and a host of other teams were among those that tested themselves on the track before testing the actual Worlds course on Saturday.
