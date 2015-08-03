Trending

Gallery: Tour of Utah prepares to roll out of Logan

Team presentation and press conferences occupy riders' time before Monday start

Taylor Phinney (BMC) happy to be back at the races.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) tests out the pillows that were given to the riders.

SmartStop walks to the stage with the team mascot.

Riders get interviewed after tonights team presentation.

The press conference gets underway.

Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty 16) gets a laugh during the press conference.

The mens lineup for todays pre-race press conference.

Fans came out in Logan to see the teams introduced.

The Schneider sisters talk about racing together.

Kendall Ryan (TIBCO) is ready to show of her national champions kit this week.

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) brings a strong squad.

Utah native Tanner Putt answers questions at the press conference.

Former teammates Frank Schleck and Chris Horner share a laugh at the Tour of Utah press conference.

Two-time winner Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) hopes to repeat this year.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) discusses his injury at the Tour of Utah press conference.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Tom Danielson (Cannondale) after the presentation.

Riders from Trek and national champion Matt Busche are introduced.

Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) has finished second at Utah the past two years.

Before the 11th Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah rolls out of Logan on Monday for the 2015 start, riders, directors and staff gathered in the town that is home to the Utah State University Aggies for team presentations, press obligations and last-minute preparations.

Taylor Phinney's return to racing after more than a year recovering from injury stole the headlines, but his BMC teammate Peter Stetina is also returning from a crash earlier this year.

Trek Factory Racing's Frank Schleck joined Phinney, Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Mike Torckler (Budget Forklifts) in the pre-race press conference, along with Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway), who finished first and second in Utah the past two years.

Danielson will not be in the race, however. After the press conference he announced on Twitter that he had been informed of a positive doping control for synthetic testosterone. He has been suspended by his team pending B sample analysis.