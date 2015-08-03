Gallery: Tour of Utah prepares to roll out of Logan

Team presentation and press conferences occupy riders' time before Monday start
Before the 11th Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah rolls out of Logan on Monday for the 2015 start, riders, directors and staff gathered in the town that is home to the Utah State University Aggies for team presentations, press obligations and last-minute preparations.
Taylor Phinney's return to racing after more than a year recovering from injury stole the headlines, but his BMC teammate Peter Stetina is also returning from a crash earlier this year.
Trek Factory Racing's Frank Schleck joined Phinney, Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Mike Torckler (Budget Forklifts) in the pre-race press conference, along with Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway), who finished first and second in Utah the past two years.
Danielson will not be in the race, however. After the press conference he announced on Twitter that he had been informed of a positive doping control for synthetic testosterone. He has been suspended by his team pending B sample analysis.
