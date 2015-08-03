Gallery: Tour of Utah prepares to roll out of Logan

Image 1 of 22 Taylor Phinney (BMC) happy to be back at the races. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 22 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 22 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) tests out the pillows that were given to the riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 22 SmartStop walks to the stage with the team mascot. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 22 Riders get interviewed after tonights team presentation. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 22 The press conference gets underway. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 22 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty 16) gets a laugh during the press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 22 The mens lineup for todays pre-race press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 22 Fans came out in Logan to see the teams introduced. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 22 The Schneider sisters talk about racing together. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 22 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO) is ready to show of her national champions kit this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 22 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) brings a strong squad. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 22 Utah native Tanner Putt answers questions at the press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 22 Former teammates Frank Schleck and Chris Horner share a laugh at the Tour of Utah press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 22 Two-time winner Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) hopes to repeat this year. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 22 Taylor Phinney (BMC) discusses his injury at the Tour of Utah press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 22 Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Tom Danielson (Cannondale) after the presentation. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 22 Riders from Trek and national champion Matt Busche are introduced. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 22 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 22 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 22 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 22 Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway) has finished second at Utah the past two years. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Before the 11th Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah rolls out of Logan on Monday for the 2015 start, riders, directors and staff gathered in the town that is home to the Utah State University Aggies for team presentations, press obligations and last-minute preparations.

Taylor Phinney's return to racing after more than a year recovering from injury stole the headlines, but his BMC teammate Peter Stetina is also returning from a crash earlier this year.

Trek Factory Racing's Frank Schleck joined Phinney, Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) and Mike Torckler (Budget Forklifts) in the pre-race press conference, along with Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) and Chris Horner (Airgas-Safeway), who finished first and second in Utah the past two years.

Danielson will not be in the race, however. After the press conference he announced on Twitter that he had been informed of a positive doping control for synthetic testosterone. He has been suspended by his team pending B sample analysis.