Gallery: Tour de France rest day in Pau

Image 1 of 14 Yum, yum! Vacansoleil-DCM get set for a feast of mussels in Pau (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) warns the 2012 Tour de France is far from settled (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets a rub down ahead of a very important week of racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was kept busy by massage and media commitments in Pau (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 14 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) talks with the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 14 It may be a rest day, but try keeping Marcel Seiberg off the bike! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is interviewed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) spends some time in the hydrotherapy pool (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) fields questions from the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) cools down with an ice bath (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) will attack Sky rival Bradley Wiggins all the way to Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 It's mussel time! Felice Gimondi, Johnny Hoogerland and Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil - DCM) cook up a feast (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) out riding on the rest day near Pau (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) out riding on the rest day near Pau (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The drama was set to unfold but quite a few teams managed to relax during the Tour's second rest day in Pau.

Related Articles Tour de France rest day gallery

For the Liquigas-Cannondale team, it was a day for massage and to fulfill media commitments. Vincenzo Nibali, currently third on general classifcation and 2:23 in arrears of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) insisted that the battle for the yellow jersey was far from over and he would use the remaining days in Pyrenees to attack.

The team from Vacansoleil-DCM worked on a huge pot of mussels in a bid to cheer themselves up after what has so far been an underwhelming Tour, and there was also time for hijinx and relaxation in the Lotto Belisol camp.

To check out our rest day gallery, click here.