Gallery: Thor Hushovd's career in photos
36-year-old retires from cycling
Thor Hushovd brought the curtain down on his long and illustrious career at the Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday. The former World Champion announced that he would retire this season and picked the Belgian race as his final outing as a professional rider. He turned professional with the French outfit, Credit Agricole, in 2000 having spent the second half of the previous season at the team as a stagiare.
During his career Hushovd has developed from a promising time trialist - he was U23 world champion in 1998 – into one of the most accomplished one-day riders and sprinters of the modern peloton. He won the green jersey at the Tour de France on two occasions as well as Gent-Wevelgem title and the World Championships in Australia 2010. Although his form and fitness have declined in recent times he has remained an integral member of the BMC team and helped bring on the team’s next generation of talent.
Hushovd placed 48th in the Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem with his teammate Greg Van Avemaet taking the win.
"It is a strange feeling and it is kind of sad in one way," Hushovd said.
"There is a lot of emotion. But I am really in a good place and proud of my career. It has been a great 15 years."
Team director Max Sciandri, who raced against Hushovd, paid tribute to the Norwegian: "Thor will be a great inspiration for younger generations and it is great he finished with the BMC Racing Team. We hope all the best for him."
Click here for a gallery of images from Hushovd’s career.
Age: 36
Team: BMC Racing Team
Nationality: Norwegian
Team Affiliations:
- 2014 - BMC Racing Team
- 2013 - BMC Racing Team
- 2012 - BMC Racing Team
- 2011 - Team Garmin-Cervelo
- 2011 - Garmin - Cervelo
- 2010 - Cervelo Test Team
- 2009 - Cervelo Test Team
- 2008 - Crédit Agricole
- 2007 - Crédit Agricole
- 2006 - Crédit Agricole
- 2005 - Crédit Agricole
- 2004 - Crédit Agricole
- 2003 - Crédit Agricole
- 2002 - Crédit Agricole
- 2001 - Crédit Agricole
- 2000 - Crédit Agricole
