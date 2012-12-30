Gallery: Season 2012 - The cycling year in photographs

Image 1 of 138 Hitting the deck during the UCI Track World Cup in Beijing (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 138 Bradley Wiggins made history as the first British winner of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 138 A Tour de France fan states his case for cessation of doping in the professional peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 138 The BMC team sets tempo on the dirt road ascent of Cottonwood Pass during Colorado's USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 138 Shut up legs! Jens Voigt rode alone for nearly the entire 4th stage of the USA Pro Challenge en route to victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 138 The USA Pro Challenge peloton gets encouragement from some cowboys. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 138 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) took the biggest win of his career as he soloed to victory on Flagstaff Mountain in the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 138 BMC's George Hincapie finishes the final race of his professional career in the USA Pro Challenge's concluding time trial in Denver. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 138 The final jersey winners at the 2012 USA Pro Challenge, won overall by Christian Vande Velde. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 138 Bradley Wiggins is propelled to victory in the Olympic Games time trial by a wall of sound. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 138 Kristin Armstrong powers to the finish line as she claims gold in the women's Olympic Games time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 138 Great Britain's team sprint members celebrate gold at the London Olympics (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 138 Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad was an unstoppable force as they set a new world record en route to gold. (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 138 Victoria Pendleton with her keirin gold medal at the 2012 London Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 138 One of the many highlights of Marianne Vos's remarkable 2012 season was her victory in the Olympic Games road race (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 138 Colossal crowds turned out to watch the Olympic Games road race with its parcours in and around London (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 138 Tour de France prologue winner Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow at the start of the first road stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 138 Young Slovakian Peter Sagan made a spectacular Tour de France debut, winning three stages and the green jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 138 This crash late in the Tour's sixth stage exacted a heavy toll for several of the Grand Tour's favourites (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 138 Not something you see everyday...World Champion Mark Cavendish on domestique duty during a hot stage of the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 138 Time to zip up Pierre! Despite crashing earlier in the day, Pierre Rolland rode away to a solo victory in the Tour's 11th stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 138 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) gave it his all to win the Tour de France's 12th stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 138 Andre Greipel was a force to be reckoned with in 2012, pictured here winning his third stage at the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 138 Plenty of fans caught Wiggo-fever at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 138 Chris Froome checks on Sky teammate and Tour leader Bradley Wiggins as the pair approach the finish of the 17th stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 138 Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins seals overall victory at the 2012 Tour de France with a win in the penultimate stage time trial (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 138 World champion Mark Cavendish won for the fourth straight year at the Tour de France's final stage in Paris. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 138 Bradley Wiggins takes a victory lap in Paris with his son after winning the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 138 Alexandre Vinokourov was a surprise winner of the men's Olympic road race, prevailing from a late-race breakaway with Colombia's Rigorberto Uran. (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 138 Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen is ecstatic with his win in the inaugural omnium event at the Olympic Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 138 Jason Kenny earned gold in the men's sprint at the London Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 138 Taylor Phinney en route to a silver medal in the time trial world championship. (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 138 Tony Martin powers to gold in the men's time trial world championship. (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 138 Lucy Garner (Great Britain) won her second straight junior women's road world title. (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 138 Marianne Vos took a memorable road race world title on home soil. (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 138 2012 road race world champion Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 138 The elite men's peloton in action during the road race world championship in Valkenburg, The Netherlands. (Image credit: AFP) Image 38 of 138 Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) makes his winning move in the finale of the men's road race world championship. (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 138 2012 Il Lombardia champion Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: AFP) Image 40 of 138 Action during the Tour of Beijing, the final WorldTour round of the 2012 season. (Image credit: AFP) Image 41 of 138 Junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel has been undefeated thus far in the 2012-2013 'cross season. (Image credit: AFP) Image 42 of 138 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins the third round of the cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 43 of 138 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) en route to victory in the Namur, Belgium round of the cyclo-cross World Cup. (Image credit: AFP) Image 44 of 138 US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) win the Namur round of the World Cup and gets one step closer to her goal of winning the overall series title. (Image credit: AFP) Image 45 of 138 Women's time trial world championship silver medalist Evelyn Stevens (USA) congratulates world champion Judith Arndt (Germany). (Image credit: AFP) Image 46 of 138 Do you think Omega Pharma-Quickstep is happy with their team time trial world title? (Image credit: AFP) Image 47 of 138 An emotional Chris Hoy on the podium after winning gold in the men's keirin. (Image credit: AFP) Image 48 of 138 Julie Bresset (France) flies her national flag as she celebrates victory in the women's cross country at the Olympic Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 49 of 138 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) outsprints Nino Schurter (Switzerland) to win the men's cross country event at the London Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 50 of 138 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) held the Vuelta leader's jersey, but could not defend it through to the finale. (Image credit: AFP) Image 51 of 138 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) earned his first win of 2012 in stage 9 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: AFP) Image 52 of 138 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) was a force to be reckoned with at the Vuelta, pictured taking his fourth of five stage wins in the Spanish Grand Tour. (Image credit: AFP) Image 53 of 138 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) took an epic victory on the Cuitu Nigru in the Vuelta's 16th stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 54 of 138 2012 Vuelta a Espana winner Alberto Contador (Image credit: AFP) Image 55 of 138 An all Spanish final podium at the Vuelta (L-R): Alejandro Valverde, 2nd; Alberto Contador, 1st; and Joaquim Rodriguez, 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 56 of 138 A local DJ kept things spinning as the race went round.\ (Image credit: AFP) Image 57 of 138 Belgian champion Tom Boonen won Paris-Brussels. (Image credit: AFP) Image 58 of 138 Alberto Contador took an emphatic solo victory in the Vuelta's 17th stage that put the Spaniard back in the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 59 of 138 Specialized-lululemon won the women's team time trial championship (Image credit: AFP) Image 60 of 138 Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) won the women's race at the German National Road Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 61 of 138 It was national championship time in June as Fabian Wegmann took out the German road title (Image credit: AFP) Image 62 of 138 Fränk Schleck was looking serious at the presentation of the Tour de France in Liège (Image credit: AFP) Image 63 of 138 Fabian Cancellara has been the dominant force in preceding year's Tour prologues (Image credit: AFP) Image 64 of 138 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rolls down the start ramp for the Prologue at the 99th Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 65 of 138 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissa) earns himself another yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 66 of 138 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) took the biggest victory of his short career at the Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 67 of 138 Wiggins missed out on the Dauphiné Prologue victory by one second (Image credit: AFP) Image 68 of 138 Cadel Evans (BMC) sprints to the stage win at the Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 69 of 138 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) in the yellow jersey towers above teammate Simon Gerrans (Image credit: AFP) Image 70 of 138 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) celebrates victory in Stage 3 at the Critérium Du Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 71 of 138 Bradley Wiggins was the man to beat in the time trials this year (Image credit: AFP) Image 72 of 138 Yellow jersey leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in a familiar position, flanked by his teammates at the Dauphiné (Image credit: AFP) Image 73 of 138 Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Torsten Gerich explains the sacral fracture that would prevent Andy Schleck from starting the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 74 of 138 Neo-pro Nacer Bouhanni celebrates his victory in the French Road Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 75 of 138 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) notched another win in the Belgium Road Championships (Image credit: AFP) Image 76 of 138 The Tour of California hits the streets of Los Angeles (Image credit: AFP) Image 77 of 138 Another win for Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 78 of 138 Spent... Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) exhausted and out of the best young rider jersey at the Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 79 of 138 Robbie McEwen (Orica-GreenEdge) retired at age 39, closing out his career at the Tour of California. His career was highlighted by 24 grand tour stage wins (Image credit: AFP) Image 80 of 138 Winners are grinners... Robert Gesink took out the Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 81 of 138 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) dominated the Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 82 of 138 Mark Cavendish (Sky) would win three stages of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP) Image 83 of 138 Carnage during many of the sprint finishes at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP) Image 84 of 138 Taylor Phinney (BMC) wore the maglia rosa for the first three days (Image credit: AFP) Image 85 of 138 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) wins California's queen stage on Mount Baldy which would give him the overall title (Image credit: AFP) Image 86 of 138 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) is awarded the 2010 Tour de France after the disqualfication of Alberto Contador (Image credit: AFP) Image 87 of 138 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Milan having secured the Giro d'Italia, the first man from Canada to do so (Image credit: AFP) Image 88 of 138 The fight is on... Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) ahead of the maglia rosa of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Stelvio (Image credit: AFP) Image 89 of 138 Michael Rasmussen (R) and his lawyer Andre Brantjes (L) arrive at the court in Arnhem ahead of his wrongful dismissal appeal against his former team, Rabobank (Image credit: AFP) Image 90 of 138 An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP) Image 91 of 138 Francesco Chicchi does his effort to perfection on Nokere Koerse's tricky cobbled sprint finish. (Image credit: AFP) Image 92 of 138 Michael Albasini wins at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: AFP) Image 93 of 138 Philippe Gilbert was labouring visibly at Gent-Wevelgem and he endured a torrid spring. (Image credit: AFP) Image 94 of 138 All smiles for Tom Boonen as he takes his third win at Gent-Wevelgem. (Image credit: AFP) Image 95 of 138 Sylvain Chavanel was Omega Pharma-QuickStep go to guy on numerous occasions in the spring. Here he tracks Dimitriy Muravyev (Astana) at E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: AFP) Image 96 of 138 Fabian Cancellara's crash at E3 Harelbeke prefigured a more serious fall at the following weekend's Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: AFP) Image 97 of 138 Hold-up for Omega Pharma-QuickStep at Dwars Door Vlaanderen. Sylvain Chavanel leads eventual winner Niki Terpstra. (Image credit: AFP) Image 98 of 138 Simon Gerrans can scarcely believe he's beaten Fabian Cancellara to win Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: AFP) Image 99 of 138 Gustav Larsson celebrates victory in the Paris-Nice prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 100 of 138 The windswept opening stage of Paris-Nice saw Sky and Omega Pharma-QuickStep seize control. (Image credit: AFP) Image 101 of 138 Bradley Wiggins go used to yellow at Paris-Nice in March. (Image credit: AFP) Image 102 of 138 Peter Sagan took a classy stage win in Oudenaarde to open the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: AFP) Image 103 of 138 Gregory Bauge and Jason Kenny following a controversial men's sprint final, won by the Frenchman (Image credit: AFP) Image 104 of 138 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) during the 16.5 km race against the clock at the final stage of the Tour de Romandie. He won the overall. (Image credit: AFP) Image 105 of 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Pro Team Astana) nears the finish line of the 98th Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: AFP) Image 106 of 138 Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez of Team Katusha celebrates after winning the Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: AFP) Image 107 of 138 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) checks the competition enroute to victory at the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: AFP) Image 108 of 138 A moment of solitude for Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) having won Paris-Roubaix for the fourth time in his career (Image credit: AFP) Image 109 of 138 Before and after... the broken collarbone of Fabian Cancellara suffered at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP) Image 110 of 138 The sprint to the finish line at Scheldeprijs, won by Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: AFP) Image 111 of 138 Tom Boonen sprints to victory at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: AFP) Image 112 of 138 Focus of a champion... Sir Chris Hoy before the men's sprint at the UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne (Image credit: AFP) Image 113 of 138 Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) about to crash in her sprint final against Anna Meares (Image credit: AFP) Image 114 of 138 One of the best points races you'll ever see... Cameron Meyer declared 2012 World Champion (Image credit: AFP) Image 115 of 138 One method of transport is slightly more comfortable than the other... (Image credit: AFP) Image 116 of 138 Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins the fifth stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 117 of 138 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is interviewed after his hot streak continued with the first stage of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 118 of 138 Cyclists racing in the Wadi al-Awabi area, west of Muscat, pass by Omani nationals performing their traditional dance during the third stage of Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 119 of 138 Marcel Kittel (Project 1T4I) jubilates as he wins the six and last stage of Tour of Oman in Muscat (Image credit: AFP) Image 120 of 138 Cold snap... The peloton rides past a snowman on a road in the Tramontana Mountains during the third stage of Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: AFP) Image 121 of 138 Sven Nys receives a mouthful of cake from his son Thibault as Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo receives the Belgian team that won the Cyclocross World Championship race in Koksijd (Image credit: AFP) Image 122 of 138 Alberto Contador waves after a press conference in Pinto having been suspended for two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Image credit: AFP) Image 123 of 138 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura) walks on the road after winning the last stage of the Tour Mediterraneen (Image credit: AFP) Image 124 of 138 Great Britain's Jess Varnish (L) and Victoria Pendleton (R) celebrate winning the Women's Team Sprint Final at the UCI World Cup in London (Image credit: AFP) Image 125 of 138 "We are all Alberto" - support for Contador in his home town of Pinto following his two-year ban (Image credit: AFP) Image 126 of 138 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) celebrates as he wins La Marseillaise Grand Prix (Image credit: AFP) Image 127 of 138 Netherlands' Marianne Vos competes to win the women elite Cyclocross World Championship race in Koksijde (Image credit: AFP) Image 128 of 138 World Champion Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins lead the way during Sky's training camp in Mallorca (Image credit: AFP) Image 129 of 138 Alexandre Vinokourov prepares for his final season (Image credit: AFP) Image 130 of 138 Action from the Berlin6 (Image credit: AFP) Image 131 of 138 An epic win... Will Clarke (UniSA - Australia) solos to victory in Stirling at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: AFP) Image 132 of 138 Big crowds during stage 4 of the 2012 Tour Down Under on the way to Tanunda (Image credit: AFP) Image 133 of 138 The peloton rides by Aldinga Beach during the Tour Down Under (Image credit: AFP) Image 134 of 138 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the 2012 Tour Down Under in Adelaide (Image credit: AFP) Image 135 of 138 Mission accomplished. Simon Gerrans claims the first WorldTour win for new team, GreenEdge at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: AFP) Image 136 of 138 Get your motor runnin'... Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) during his team presentation (Image credit: AFP) Image 137 of 138 Tom Boonen is surrounded by journalists during the presentation of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep cycling team (Image credit: AFP) Image 138 of 138 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) celebrates as he wins the sprint at the finish of the 67th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: AFP)

2012 was a roller coaster year for cycling, packed with some great racing moments but also some damning revelations and confirmations about the past.

Cyclingnews looks back at the best racing moments over the year's racing with this giant photo gallery.

The 2012 season started under the blue skies of the Tour Down Under in Australia and then returned to Europe with Tom Boonen dominating the cobbles and Joaquim Rodriguez conquering the Ardennes with victory at Fleche-Wallonne.

Ryder Hesjedal become the first Canadian to win the Giro d'Italia after a close battle with Rodriguez in the mountains, while Bradley Wiggins became the first British winner at the Tour de France after a tour de force by Team Sky. Teammate Chris Froome was Wiggins' biggest threat and finished second overall after Team Sky also won six stages, with world champion Mark Cavendish winning three of them before confirming his move to Omega Pharma-QuickStep for 2013.

The London Olympics came just a week after the Tour de France but Wiggins held his form to win gold in the time trial and became a national hero at home. Cavendish and Great Britain were unable to complete a double in the road race however, with Alexandre Vinokourov spoiling the party with a late attack to beat Rigoberto Uran in the sprint on the Mall.





Philippe Gilbert had a disappointing early season but bounced back and silenced his growing critics by winning the world title in Valkenburg. Nobody could match his attack on the Cauberg climb and he will deservedly wear the rainbow jersey in 2013.

Marianne Vos was crowned the queen of women's cycling after her Olympic and world championship double, while the UCI finally took concrete steps to help develop women's racing by introducing equal prize money for men and women in major races.



