Gallery: Riders recon the course for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

La Redoute a popular proving ground for pro peloton
The 100th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is set to get underway on Sunday, and all of the race favourites took advantage of a beautiful Friday afternoon to preview the course for La Doyenne.
La Redoute was the most popular scouting climb, with Movistar's Alejandro Valverde looking relaxed as he chatted with his teammates while riding up.
Defending champion Dan Martin put in a mock attack for the cameras while heading up with his Garmin-Sharp team, while a bearded Ryder Hesjedal chose to go it alone.
Philippe Gilbert followed his own name, painted numerous times on the climb, as he ascended with his BMC teammates.
Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) have realistic chances of victory in Ans on Sunday, and all were out training on La Redoute in preparation.
Enjoy this gallery of images from the reconnaissance.
