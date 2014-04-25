Trending

Gallery: Riders recon the course for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

La Redoute a popular proving ground for pro peloton

BMC heads up La Redoute

Philippe Gilbertis a local, and fans painted his name on La Redoute

Daniel Martin attacks on La Redoute

Garmin-Sharp ready to support Martin in Liège - Bastogne - Liège

IAM Cycling on La Redoute

IAM Cycling on La Redoute

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita Ivan and Orica-GreenEdge ride La Redoute

Orica-GreenEdge ride La Redoute

Carlos Betancur on La Redoute

Vincenzo Nibali and Astana get a first hand look at La Redoute

Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) on La Redoute

Danny Pat set to line up with Team Sky in Liège - Bastogne - Liège

Jussi Veikkanen will start Liège - Bastogne - Liège

World champion Rui Costa is easy to spot as he trains on La Redoute

World champion Rui Costa on La Redoute

Lampre-Merida trains on La Redoute

Lampre-Merida prepares for Liège - Bastogne - Liège on La Redoute

Andy Schleck trains on La Redoute with a heavily taped knee

Julian Arredondo could be Trek's secret card for Liège - Bastogne - Liège

Tom Jelte Slagter tests himself on La Redoute

A heavily bearded Ryder Hesjedal on La Redoute

Belkin on La Redoute

La Redoute painted for local hero Philippe Gilbert

La Redoute

Alejandro Valverde leads Movistar up La Redoute

John Gadret (Movistar) on La Redoute

Fans watch the Tinkoff-Saxo team recon the climb

Tinoff-Saxo recons La Redoute

Tinoff-Saxo recons La Redoute

Philippe Gilbert and BMC check out La Redoute

Philippe Gilbert is a favourite for Sunday's Liège - Bastogne - Liège

Lotto - Belisol trains on La Redoute

Cannondale rides the Liège - Bastogne - Liège route

Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is an outside contender after a strong Pais Vasco

Tony Martin climbs La Redoute with the OPQS team

Michal Kwiatkowski tests himself on La Redoute

Belkin on La Redoute

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the climb

Fränk Schleck and Bob Jungels climb La Redoute

The 100th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is set to get underway on Sunday, and all of the race favourites took advantage of a beautiful Friday afternoon to preview the course for La Doyenne.

La Redoute was the most popular scouting climb, with Movistar's Alejandro Valverde looking relaxed as he chatted with his teammates while riding up.

Defending champion Dan Martin put in a mock attack for the cameras while heading up with his Garmin-Sharp team, while a bearded Ryder Hesjedal chose to go it alone.

Philippe Gilbert followed his own name, painted numerous times on the climb, as he ascended with his BMC teammates.

Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) have realistic chances of victory in Ans on Sunday, and all were out training on La Redoute in preparation.

Enjoy this gallery of images from the reconnaissance.

