Gallery: Riders recon the course for Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 39 BMC heads up La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 39 Philippe Gilbertis a local, and fans painted his name on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 39 Daniel Martin attacks on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 39 Garmin-Sharp ready to support Martin in Liège - Bastogne - Liège (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 39 IAM Cycling on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 39 IAM Cycling on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 39 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita Ivan and Orica-GreenEdge ride La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 39 Orica-GreenEdge ride La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 39 Carlos Betancur on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 39 Vincenzo Nibali and Astana get a first hand look at La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 39 Danny Pat set to line up with Team Sky in Liège - Bastogne - Liège (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 39 Jussi Veikkanen will start Liège - Bastogne - Liège (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 39 World champion Rui Costa is easy to spot as he trains on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 39 World champion Rui Costa on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 39 Lampre-Merida trains on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 39 Lampre-Merida prepares for Liège - Bastogne - Liège on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 39 Andy Schleck trains on La Redoute with a heavily taped knee (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 39 Julian Arredondo could be Trek's secret card for Liège - Bastogne - Liège (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 39 Tom Jelte Slagter tests himself on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 39 A heavily bearded Ryder Hesjedal on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 39 Belkin on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 39 La Redoute painted for local hero Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 39 La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 39 Alejandro Valverde leads Movistar up La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 39 John Gadret (Movistar) on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 39 Fans watch the Tinkoff-Saxo team recon the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 39 Tinoff-Saxo recons La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 39 Tinoff-Saxo recons La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 39 Philippe Gilbert and BMC check out La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 39 Philippe Gilbert is a favourite for Sunday's Liège - Bastogne - Liège (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 39 Lotto - Belisol trains on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 39 Cannondale rides the Liège - Bastogne - Liège route (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 39 Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is an outside contender after a strong Pais Vasco (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 39 Tony Martin climbs La Redoute with the OPQS team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski tests himself on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 39 Belkin on La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 39 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 39 Fränk Schleck and Bob Jungels climb La Redoute (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 100th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is set to get underway on Sunday, and all of the race favourites took advantage of a beautiful Friday afternoon to preview the course for La Doyenne.

La Redoute was the most popular scouting climb, with Movistar's Alejandro Valverde looking relaxed as he chatted with his teammates while riding up.

Defending champion Dan Martin put in a mock attack for the cameras while heading up with his Garmin-Sharp team, while a bearded Ryder Hesjedal chose to go it alone.

Philippe Gilbert followed his own name, painted numerous times on the climb, as he ascended with his BMC teammates.

Carlos Betancur (AG2R-La Mondiale), Wout Poels (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) have realistic chances of victory in Ans on Sunday, and all were out training on La Redoute in preparation.

Enjoy this gallery of images from the reconnaissance.

