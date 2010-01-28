Gallery: Riders preview snowy course in Tabor
Conditions and course make a "demanding" track
On Thursday, riders from many nations previewed the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship course in Tabor, Czech. One rider, favorite Zdenek Stybar, was pleased with what he observed.
Related Articles
"It is totally different than in the Czech championship a few weeks ago", said the Czech Stybar to Sporza.be. "There is much fresh snow on the ground. That is perfect. The track is demanding enough so the strongest can impose their wills on Sunday."
Stybar will face challenges from Sven Nys and Niels Albert among others.
Check out the gallery of images showing British, American, Canadian, Dutch and other riders pre-riding the course.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy