Gallery: Riders preview snowy course in Tabor

Image 1 of 10 British team members train on the world championship course. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 10 Snow and ice on the Tabor world championship course will put bike handling skills to the test. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 10 Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands) with her Dutch teammates. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 10 A British rider crashes on the snow and ice covered course in Tabor. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 10 The Netherlands' Richard Groenendaal shoulders his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 10 Riders spent time on Thursday previewing the world championship course. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 10 A Canadian rider runs the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 10 The US's Jeremy Powers puts his bunny-hopping skills to use on the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 10 One of Japan's riders previews the course. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 10 Dutchman Thijs Al pre-rides the Tabor course. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

On Thursday, riders from many nations previewed the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship course in Tabor, Czech. One rider, favorite Zdenek Stybar, was pleased with what he observed.

"It is totally different than in the Czech championship a few weeks ago", said the Czech Stybar to Sporza.be. "There is much fresh snow on the ground. That is perfect. The track is demanding enough so the strongest can impose their wills on Sunday."

Stybar will face challenges from Sven Nys and Niels Albert among others.

Check out the gallery of images showing British, American, Canadian, Dutch and other riders pre-riding the course.