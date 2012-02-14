Gallery: Paracycling world championships wrap

Image 1 of 12
Neimanas also added a silver in the women's 500 meters.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Catherine Walsh and Francine Meehan took a surprise gold in the women's tandem pursuit.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Greta Neimanas rode to gold in the first ever scratch race held in a Paracycling World Championship.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Jaye Milley riding for Canada in the C1 1 Km time trial.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Anthony Kappes and Craig Maclean rode to the fastest time in the tandem 200, and won the gold later in the tandem sprints.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Colin Lynch rode to a win in the Men's 3 Km pursuit.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Allison Jones picked up bronze in two events.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
A carbon fiber blade is the prosthesis for Colin Lynch
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Juan Jose Fernandez took the silver in the C1 catagory, 3km pursuit, with an amazing performance.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Mark Colbourne won the men's 3 km pursuit in a courageous performance the day after his father passed away.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Former road racer Lyne Bessette and Robbi Weldon ride the tandem for Canada.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Fans watch the bunch speed past in the first exhibition men's scratch race at the World championships.
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The paracycling world championships in Carson, California concluded on Sunday February 12, with the blue-riband track event proving even more successful than organisers had initially hoped.
Healthy crowds responded positively to the open turnstiles at the four-day event, with the racing itself highly competitive and a treat for the spectators, particularly with the London Paralympic Games just months away.
Great Britain topped the medal tally with eight gold medals, seven silver and two bronze.
Cyclingnews presents a gallery of the weekend's action.