Gallery: Paracycling world championships wrap

Image 1 of 12 Neimanas also added a silver in the women's 500 meters. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 12 Catherine Walsh and Francine Meehan took a surprise gold in the women's tandem pursuit. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 12 Greta Neimanas rode to gold in the first ever scratch race held in a Paracycling World Championship. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 12 Jaye Milley riding for Canada in the C1 1 Km time trial. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 5 of 12 Anthony Kappes and Craig Maclean rode to the fastest time in the tandem 200, and won the gold later in the tandem sprints. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 6 of 12 Colin Lynch rode to a win in the Men's 3 Km pursuit. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 7 of 12 Allison Jones picked up bronze in two events. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 8 of 12 A carbon fiber blade is the prosthesis for Colin Lynch (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 9 of 12 Juan Jose Fernandez took the silver in the C1 catagory, 3km pursuit, with an amazing performance. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 10 of 12 Mark Colbourne won the men's 3 km pursuit in a courageous performance the day after his father passed away. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 11 of 12 Former road racer Lyne Bessette and Robbi Weldon ride the tandem for Canada. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 12 of 12 Fans watch the bunch speed past in the first exhibition men's scratch race at the World championships. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

The paracycling world championships in Carson, California concluded on Sunday February 12, with the blue-riband track event proving even more successful than organisers had initially hoped.

Related Articles Para-cyclists prepare for key qualifier at Worlds

Healthy crowds responded positively to the open turnstiles at the four-day event, with the racing itself highly competitive and a treat for the spectators, particularly with the London Paralympic Games just months away.

Great Britain topped the medal tally with eight gold medals, seven silver and two bronze.

Cyclingnews presents a gallery of the weekend's action.