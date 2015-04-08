Gallery: On the start line at Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 32 Maarten Tjallingii ready for sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 32 Thomas de Gendt and the Lotto-Soudal team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 32 A few of the Steene Mollen beers that Matt Brammeier earned on Sunday (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 32 Greg Handerson pulls up a pew (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 32 Zdenek Stybar got a new set of teeth for the race (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 32 Mark Renshaw and Zdenek Stybar discuss the weather (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 32 Bradley Wiggins waits to sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 32 Bradley Wiggins and Greg Henderson (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 32 Alexander Kristoff talks to the media (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 32 Luca Paolini takes a photo with a fan (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 32 Stijn Devolder is Trek Factory Racing's leader with Fabian Cancellara injured (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 32 Italians Matteo Trentin, Elia Viviani and Andrea Guardini talking (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 32 Davide Frattini makes his way to the startline (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 32 Sep Vanmarcke was relaxed at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 32 Johan Vansummeren makes his way to the cars (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 32 Matteo Tretin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 32 Andrea Guardini will be looking for the victory today (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 32 Lars Boom is all smiles (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 32 Matt Brammeier is finally awarded the beer he won at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 32 FDJ bikes all in a row (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 32 Zdenek Stybar's bag is neatly packed into the back of an Etixx-QuickStep car (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 32 Gert Steegmans (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 32 Stijn Vandenbergh heads to the stage (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 32 Jef Van Meirhaeghe rides back to the bus after sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 32 Theo Bos joins the riders going for the bearded look (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 32 Trek Factory Racing have a Bontrager duotrap S fitted into their chainstays (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 32 Wanty-Groupe Gobert's colourful cubes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 32 Peter Sagan talks to the media (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 32 Peter Sagan goes for a plain black Specialized S Works for Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 32 Lasse Norman Hansen pulls a track stand (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 32 Sebastian Langeveld's national champion coloured Cannondale (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 32 of 32 Stijn Vandenbergh broke his nose during the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Antwerp was bathed in sunshine as the riders lined up for the start of Scheldeprijs.

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and André Greipel all opted not to ride this year but there was still a large turnout for the mid-week race. Four days before Paris-Roubaix, several of the contenders for Sunday’s race were on show for the crowds that lined the streets.

Recent Tour of Flanders victor Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was relaxed as he spoke to the media. The Norwegian has the form to take a historical Flanders, Scheldeprijs, Roubaix triple but says he won’t take any risks today ahead of his big goal. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also present, the Slovakian looking to turn over his legs ahead of the weekend, but he too is a threat for victory.

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a popular man with the crowds. The Belgian has recovered from the disappointment of Flanders and was optimistic about his chances at Roubaix.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was also on fine form as he joked with his teammates next to the sign on stage, and at the MTN-Qhubeka bus, Matt Brammeier was handed some of the beer that he earned at the Tour of Flanders by winning the intermediate sprint.