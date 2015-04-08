Trending

Gallery: On the start line at Scheldeprijs

Kristoff, Sagan, Stybar, Vanmarcke and Wiggins ride

Maarten Tjallingii ready for sign on

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Thomas de Gendt and the Lotto-Soudal team

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
A few of the Steene Mollen beers that Matt Brammeier earned on Sunday

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Greg Handerson pulls up a pew

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Zdenek Stybar got a new set of teeth for the race

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Mark Renshaw and Zdenek Stybar discuss the weather

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Bradley Wiggins waits to sign on

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Bradley Wiggins and Greg Henderson

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Alexander Kristoff talks to the media

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Luca Paolini takes a photo with a fan

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Stijn Devolder is Trek Factory Racing's leader with Fabian Cancellara injured

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Italians Matteo Trentin, Elia Viviani and Andrea Guardini talking

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Davide Frattini makes his way to the startline

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Sep Vanmarcke was relaxed at the start

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Johan Vansummeren makes his way to the cars

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Matteo Tretin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Andrea Guardini will be looking for the victory today

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Lars Boom is all smiles

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Matt Brammeier is finally awarded the beer he won at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
FDJ bikes all in a row

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Zdenek Stybar's bag is neatly packed into the back of an Etixx-QuickStep car

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Gert Steegmans (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Stijn Vandenbergh heads to the stage

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Jef Van Meirhaeghe rides back to the bus after sign on

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Theo Bos joins the riders going for the bearded look

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Trek Factory Racing have a Bontrager duotrap S fitted into their chainstays

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Wanty-Groupe Gobert's colourful cubes

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Peter Sagan talks to the media

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Peter Sagan goes for a plain black Specialized S Works for Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Lasse Norman Hansen pulls a track stand

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Sebastian Langeveld's national champion coloured Cannondale

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Stijn Vandenbergh broke his nose during the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Antwerp was bathed in sunshine as the riders lined up for the start of Scheldeprijs.

Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and André Greipel all opted not to ride this year but there was still a large turnout for the mid-week race. Four days before Paris-Roubaix, several of the contenders for Sunday’s race were on show for the crowds that lined the streets.

Recent Tour of Flanders victor Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was relaxed as he spoke to the media. The Norwegian has the form to take a historical Flanders, Scheldeprijs, Roubaix triple but says he won’t take any risks today ahead of his big goal. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also present, the Slovakian looking to turn over his legs ahead of the weekend, but he too is a threat for victory.

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a popular man with the crowds. The Belgian has recovered from the disappointment of Flanders and was optimistic about his chances at Roubaix.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was also on fine form as he joked with his teammates next to the sign on stage, and at the MTN-Qhubeka bus, Matt Brammeier was handed some of the beer that he earned at the Tour of Flanders by winning the intermediate sprint.