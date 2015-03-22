Gallery: On the start line at Milan-San Remo
Cancellara, Cavendish and Sagan set out from Milan
Wet and rainy conditions greeted the peloton at the start of Milan-San Remo on Sunday morning but despite the gloomy skies the air was thick with anticipation and excitement with the start of the Spring Classics well and truly underway.
And the peloton was awash with one-day stars with no fewer than six former Milan-San Remo winners lining up. Among them were defending champions Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx QuickStep) with both men hoping for a bunch sprint after the near 300-kilometer effort.
2008 winner Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) has been finidng his form in recent weeks and unlike the pure sprinters, the Swiss rider has number of cards he can play before the finish on Via Roma.
While Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews have not made the top step of the podium in the race both have chances of breaking their duck. Sagan is a perennial race favourite for almost any one-day race he lines up for, while Matthews comes into the race on the back of a stage win and the Points jersey from Paris-Nice.
You can follow the complete race action, right here.
