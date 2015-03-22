Gallery: On the start line at Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 20 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 20 Heinrich Haussler's race bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 20 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 20 Former race winner Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 20 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 20 On the startline of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 20 Michał Kwiatkowski (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 20 Peter Sagan Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 20 Mark Cavendish (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 20 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 20 Mark Cavendish (Team Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 20 Nacer Bouhanni has had a slow start to the season (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 20 Last minute changes outside the Team Sky bus (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 20 Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 20 Michael Matthews's race bike for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 20 Alexander Kristoff's Canyon race bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 20 Peter Sagan rides to the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 20 The Tinkoff Saxo line-up for Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 20 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 20 John Degenkolb (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Wet and rainy conditions greeted the peloton at the start of Milan-San Remo on Sunday morning but despite the gloomy skies the air was thick with anticipation and excitement with the start of the Spring Classics well and truly underway.

And the peloton was awash with one-day stars with no fewer than six former Milan-San Remo winners lining up. Among them were defending champions Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx QuickStep) with both men hoping for a bunch sprint after the near 300-kilometer effort.

2008 winner Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) has been finidng his form in recent weeks and unlike the pure sprinters, the Swiss rider has number of cards he can play before the finish on Via Roma.

While Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews have not made the top step of the podium in the race both have chances of breaking their duck. Sagan is a perennial race favourite for almost any one-day race he lines up for, while Matthews comes into the race on the back of a stage win and the Points jersey from Paris-Nice.

You can follow the complete race action, right here.

