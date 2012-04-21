Gallery: Liège-Bastogne-Liège teams presentation

Image 1 of 26 Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) stays dry (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol Team) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 26 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 26 Movistar pair Giovanni Visconti and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 26 Sylvain Chavanel has had a long spring campaign (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 26 Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 26 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 26 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 26 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 26 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 26 Andy Schleck signs a jersey for a young fan (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 26 Damiano Cunego appeared fresh after his difficult outing in Trentino (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 26 Chris Horner and Joost Posthuma (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 26 Fabian Wegmann chats with his agent (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 26 Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 26 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 26 Christian Prudhomme attended the teams presentation in Liege (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 26 Thomas Voeckler keeps warm (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 26 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) has not reached his top form yet this season (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 26 Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) will be hoping to find his Milan-San Remo form (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 26 The GreenEdge riders and staff (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 26 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) will be a marked man on Sunday (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 26 Euskaltel-Euskadi relax before they're called to the main stage (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 26 The Katusha team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 26 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 26 The Garmin-Barracuda team on stage (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The final spring classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège, brings down the curtain on a campaign that has seen excitement, intrigue and surprises, but unlike the Omega Pharma-QuickStep shut out during the cobbles, the Ardennes have been far more open affairs.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) got the ball rolling with a shock win in Amstel Gold Race, while Joaquim Rodriguez captured his first classic with a typically explosive attack in La Fleche Wallonne.

Liège offers a number of riders the chance to salvage their campaigns, and whether through their own poor form or Omega Pharma’s domination on the cobbles, there are a number of riders with something to prove in Liège.

Defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is the biggest headline act who has failed to sparkle this spring. His improving form was evident at Fleche and the Belgian will be looking to close out with a win. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was expected to challenge throughout the Ardennes but so far the Spaniard has failed to reactivate the pre-doping ban form that marked him out as one of the most lethal riders on this terrain. On Saturday, 24 hours before the race depart, the riders and teams gathered at the Palais Provincial in Liege for the routine of the teams presentation. There were frequent overhead showers - as expected for Sunday's race too - but that didn't dampen the spirits of the crowds, who once again turned out to see their favourites on show.

