Gallery: Japanese riders set up Thailand training camp

Image 1 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya is massaged by a local masseuse (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 42 Professional, amateur and young riders, all enjoy training in Thailand (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya (Europcar) cheers on a young rider (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 42 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 42 Sometimes, riders meet a gravel road (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 42 Riders training in the magnificent Thai countryside (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 42 Bananas for feeding (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) decides today's training course (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) training on the cycle trainer in morning (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) climbing (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 42 Ayashiro Yukiya (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya eats a Chinese steamed bun (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 42 Riders enjoying a Thai barbecue in dinner (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 42 After the training the riders drink soya milk at stalls (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) sprint training (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 42 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 42 Passing the mountain road (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 42 Riders have lunch at a Chinese restrant (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 42 Riders have lunch at a Chinese restrant (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 42 The bike and Arashiro Yukiya drying off together (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 42 Ayashiro Yukiya (Europcar) washing his bike after the training (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 42 Riders pass the under construction road (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya (Europe car) eats breakfast (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) eats breakfast (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya (Europcar) can't wait to start training (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 27 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo Bank) looks over a young rider's knee (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 28 of 42 Having a break at the grocery store (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 29 of 42 Passing a crowded town (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 30 of 42 Riders eat breakfast in a small restaurant in Thoeng (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 31 of 42 A dog looks at the Japanese riders (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 32 of 42 Riders take a rest in a small grocery store (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 33 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) is drinking water in small grocery (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 34 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya (Europe car) enjoys hard training (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 35 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) loves shaved ice (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 36 of 42 After the training and the riders enjoy shaved ice (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 37 of 42 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 38 of 42 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 39 of 42 Traditional dish, chicken with rice for rider's lunch (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 40 of 42 Miyazawa Takashi (Saxo bank) cooling off (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 41 of 42 A cat in Thailand (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 42 of 42 Arashiro Yukiya (Europcar) chooses the dish for breakfast in local restaurant (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Two of Japan's most talented professional riders based themselves in Thoeng, Chiang Rai, Thailand, at the tail-end of 2011 as they prepared for the season. Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Saxo Bank's newest recruit Takashi Miyazawa used the warm weather to build up their training miles, with Takashi Miyazawa using them to good effect at the recent Tour Down Under.

Here, Japanese photographer Sonoko Tanaka showcases her images from the camp - from local cuisine, sprint training and life of an international pro rider on the road.