Gallery: Giant Factory Team riders gather in California

Image 1 of 17 The group shot of attending media and Giant Factory Team Riders (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 2 of 17 The Giant team at the presentation (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 3 of 17 Andrew Juskaitis introduces everyone (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 4 of 17 Photographers shoot the riders' bikes (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 5 of 17 Giant team bikes all lined up and ready (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 6 of 17 Kurt Sorge (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 7 of 17 Kurt Sorge (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) and his teammate Adam Craig (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 8 of 17 Kurt Sorge (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 9 of 17 Media and Giant Team riders in action (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 10 of 17 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 11 of 17 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 12 of 17 Josh Carlson (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 13 of 17 Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 14 of 17 Riders at the Giant Factory Off-Road Team launch (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 15 of 17 Carl Decker leads Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 16 of 17 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com) Image 17 of 17 Kelli Emmett (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com)

The Giant Factory Mountain Bike Team riders met this week for a team camp at Giant Headquarters in Newbury Park, California, on Thursday.

For 2013, the team includes Josh Carlson, Adam Craig, Carl Decker and Kelli Emmett racing enduro and cross country events. Decker and Emmett will also race marathons. Members of the team also rode with the media on Thursday.

The downhill squad is led by Danny Hart, who is joined by Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas and Andrew Neethling.

The team was announced earlier this year.

Check out the photos from this week's team camp.