Gallery: Giant-Alpecin prepare for the Tour de France with altitude camp

Image 1 of 27 The Giant-Alpecin bikes await their riders (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 2 of 27 Koen De Kort talks to Dutch television near the roof of the Sierra Nevada training centre (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 3 of 27 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 4 of 27 Degenkolb talks about the Tour de France (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 5 of 27 Warren Barguil during an outdoor interview (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 6 of 27 Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 7 of 27 Degenkolb takes a break after training (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 8 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 9 of 27 A view of riders from the back (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 10 of 27 Kittel and Degenkolb go head to head in a sprint (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 11 of 27 Trainer Adriaan Helmantel is interviewed out on the road (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 12 of 27 Sprint training on the road (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 13 of 27 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 14 of 27 Marcel Kittel talks to the visiting media (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 15 of 27 Marcel Kittel leads his Giant-Alpecin teammates on the athletics track (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 16 of 27 The Giant-Alpecin riders trained under the Spanish sun (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 17 of 27 The Giant-Alpecin quartet enjoy a flat road (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 18 of 27 A water fountain offers a chance for some cold water under the hot Spanish sun (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 19 of 27 Before the Giant-Alpecin rider go up, they had to go down (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 20 of 27 The Giant-Alpecin riders enjoy a fast descent (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 21 of 27 Giant-Alpecin trained in the stunning Sierra Nevada mountains (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 22 of 27 Tom Dumoulin and John Degenkolb suffer on a climb (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 23 of 27 Warren Barguil working on his climbing during the camp (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 24 of 27 Warren Barguiil leads down a descent (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 25 of 27 There was also lots of descending during the Giant-Alpecin training camp (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 26 of 27 The Giant-Alpecin sprinters face off at speed (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom) Image 27 of 27 The Giant-Alpecin take a drink during a training ride (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Like many of the major teams in the WorldTour peloton, Giant-Alpecin and their key riders expected to ride the Tour de France have attended an training camp at altitude. John Degenkolb, Marcel Kittel, Tom Dumoulin and Warren Barguil have all spent time at the camp in the Sierra Nevada mountains in southern Spain.

The team has named a 13-rider long list for the Tour de France that also includes Roy Curvers, Bert De Backer, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, Koen de Kort, Georg Preidler, Ramon Sinkeldam, Albert Timmer and Tom Veelers.

Kittel revealed during a recent interview that he has still to be confirmed for the Tour de France but the team is again expected to be built around targeting stage victories, with climbing specialist Barguil finally given a place in the Tour after finishing eighth overall in the 2014 Vuelta a España. Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix winner Degenkolb is assured of a place, as is time trial expert Dumoulin.

During the training camp the riders completed several high quality training blocks under the watchful eye of team trainer Adriaan Helmantel. Kittel took part in some of the sprint training sessions on the road and on the Sierra Nevada running track, but reportedly avoided long rides in the Spanish mountains as he continues to work on his comeback from a virus, and his long spell away from racing in the spring.

Degenkolb, Dumoulin and Barguil will complete their Tour de France build-up by riding the Tour de Suisse, while Kittel has said he will decide on if he rides the Tour de France after testing his form at the Ster ZLM Toer in the Netherlands between June 17-21.

The Giant-Alpecin team for the Critérium du Dauphiné will mostly include riders who rode the recent Giro d’Italia, including the USA’s Chad Haga and Caleb Fairly.