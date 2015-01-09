Gallery: Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe

Image 1 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Tom Boonen is interviewed Thursday in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere and Tom Boonen meet the press. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 The team's temporary service course awaits in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 Michal Kwiatkowski. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep team management talk with the press in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 An Etixx-QuickStep team bike waits for a training day in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep bottles are ready for a training day in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Michal Kwiatowski readies for the day's ride. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Media day for Etixx-QuickStep in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Etixx-QuickStep put in a few training kilometres and met with the media Thursday during the team's training camp in Calpe, Spain. The team's 2015 bikes were on display with new paint jobs including a customed rainbow themed S-Works for world champion Michal Kwiatkowski.

The team will make its 2015 racing debut at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina from January 19-25and the Tour Down Under in Australia from January 20-25.

