Gallery: Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe

Cavendish, Boonen and Kwiatkowski roll out in Spain

Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Boonen is interviewed Thursday in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere and Tom Boonen meet the press.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The team's temporary service course awaits in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep team bikes on display in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep team management talk with the press in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
An Etixx-QuickStep team bike waits for a training day in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep bottles are ready for a training day in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Etixx-QuickStep riders prepare for training in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatowski readies for the day's ride.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Media day for Etixx-QuickStep in Calpe, Spain.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Etixx-QuickStep put in a few training kilometres and met with the media Thursday during the team's training camp in Calpe, Spain. The team's 2015 bikes were on display with new paint jobs including a customed rainbow themed S-Works for world champion Michal Kwiatkowski.

The team will make its 2015 racing debut at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina from January 19-25and the Tour Down Under in Australia from January 20-25.

