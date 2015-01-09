Gallery: Etixx-QuickStep train in Calpe

Cavendish, Boonen and Kwiatkowski roll out in Spain
Etixx-QuickStep put in a few training kilometres and met with the media Thursday during the team's training camp in Calpe, Spain. The team's 2015 bikes were on display with new paint jobs including a customed rainbow themed S-Works for world champion Michal Kwiatkowski.
The team will make its 2015 racing debut at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina from January 19-25and the Tour Down Under in Australia from January 20-25.
