Gallery: Dubai Tour kicks off with spectacular presentation

Image 1 of 30 World Champion Alberto Rui Costa and his Lampre-Merida team-mates. (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 2 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 The Molecule Dancers take to the sky (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 4 of 30 Riders were dwarfed beneath the world's tallest building. (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 5 of 30 Katusha takes to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rides in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Katusha is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Katusha on the stage in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 The Omega Pharma riders wait to head on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Omega Pharma-QuickStep lines up in front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Dancers entertain before the teams arrive (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Acrobats performed on bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Garmin-Sharp led in by Johan Vansummeren and Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Giant-Shimano heads in with sprinter Marcel Kittel up front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Movistar rolls up to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Spectacular dancing preceded the rider presentation. (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 17 of 30 Dubai was lit up for the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Aerialists performed for the team presentation in Dubai (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Rory Sutherland rolls in with the Tinkoff-Saxo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) enjoys the spectacle that is DUbai (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Opening Ceremony of Dubai Tour, first edition. (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 22 of 30 The new Vini Fantini-Nippo team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Garmin-Sharp lines up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 The Dubai Tour teams on a colourful stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 The riders lined up on the stage to welcome the new Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 World champion Rui Costa leads the Lampre team to the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Marcel Kittel and his Giant-Shimano team roll in on their bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 The 2014 Dubai Tour team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 A huge balloon flotilla ready to head skyward (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Astana's leader Vincenzo Nibali takes in the spectacle (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 127 riders that will form the peloton for the first ever edition of the Dubai Tour paraded before the Crown Prince of Dubai on Tuesday evening in the final act before the racing begins with a 9.9km time trial on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of the four-day race has used its financial muscle attracted some of sports biggest names, with Mark Cavendish, Vincenzo Nibali, Joaquim Rodríguez, Peter Sagan, Rui Costa, Tony Martin, Fabian Cancellara, Alejandro Valverde, Taylor Phinney and Marcel Kittel all traveling to the gulf for the race.

The big-name riders lead their teammates on stage in the centre overlooking the artificial lake at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world.

With a show of national pride and perhaps a growing interest in cycling, the UAE team was the first on stage after a spectacular show of lights, dancers floating under balloons, loud music and the world's largest choreographed fountains, making for a presentation as spectacular as any ever seen at the Tour de France.

The riders used their bikes to ride from the giant shopping mall to the stage, posed for a team photograph and then filled the stage. Many could not resist taking "selfies" or posing for photos under the towering Burj Khalifa.

Costa showed off the new Lampre-Merida world champions' jersey in which he will race for the first time, while Cavendish looked on form in his white British national champion's jersey.

After a day of official photographs, a chaotic press conference and the presentation, many of the riders could not wait to begin racing in the opening 9.9km individual time trial.

Some riders have already competed at the Santos Tour Down Under or the Tour de San Luis but for many others the first edition of the Dubai Tour, marks the start of their 2014 racing season.

Cyclingnews will have extensive coverage of the Dubai Tour, with race reports, photo galleries, news, exclusive interviews and video content from every stage.

Start Order