Gallery: Africans continue to shine in Tour of Rwanda

Image 1 of 34 Young girl cyclists have ridden on the same route of race (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 34 The stage winner, Langlois Bruno (Team Quebecor Garneau) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 34 Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) keeps the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 34 Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 34 Local children cheer up riders with old bicycle tire (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 34 David Maree (National Team South Africa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 34 Rwanda is called "the country of thousand hills" (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 34 Tour of Rwanda 2012, stage 4 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 34 Tour of Rwanda 2012, stage 4 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 34 Adrien Niyonshuti (Team Rwanda Karisimbi) stoped with a flat tire (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 34 Qionghai-Wanning (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 34 Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor Garneau) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 34 Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor Garneau) wins stage4 in Tour of Rwanda2012 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 34 National Team South Africa, the first place in the team general classification (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 34 Qionghai-Wanning (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 34 Qionghai-Wanning (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 34 The race winner Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 34 The race start of stage 3 at Muhanga (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 34 Remi Pelletier Roy (Team Quebecor Garneau) in action (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 34 The race reader, Shaun Davel (National Team South Africa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 34 A landscape from stage 2 in Tour of Rwanda 2012 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 34 The main groupe in stage 2 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 34 The stage winner, Amanuel Meron (UCI Continental Center) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 34 Remi Pelletier Roy (Team Quebecor Garneau) gets back the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 34 The race start in a rain at Kigali (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 34 The race leader Shaun Davel (National Team South Africa) awaits to start (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 27 of 34 A landscape from stage 2 in Tour of Rwanda 2012 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 28 of 34 Between stage 2 and stage 3, riders dry their jerseys on the top of team cars (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 29 of 34 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type1-Sanofi) makes solo break away (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 30 of 34 Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) wins stage 3 in Tour of Rwanda 2012 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 31 of 34 Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) celebrates his first win (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 32 of 34 Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) gets the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 33 of 34 The race leader, Remi Pelletier Roy (Team Quebecor Garneau) prepares for stage 3 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 34 of 34 After the race, Jock Boyer and Adrien Niyonshuti (Team Rwanda Karisimbi) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Following the stage 1 victory of the young Eritrean Merhawi Kudus, the Africans have continue to have success in the Tour of Rwanda on stages 2 and 3.

Related Articles Gallery: Youngest rider in race claims Rwanda opener

In the second road stage, another UCI Continental Center rider Amanuel Meron followed his teammate's exploit by taking out a rainy stage from Kigali. Meron won the sprint in the 44.1km morning stage to Muhanga.

Race leader Shaun Davel (South Africa) gave up his yellow jersey to prologue winner Remi Pelletier Roy (Quebecor-Garneau) on that stage, but in the afternoon, Davel's teammate Darren Lill carried the torch, winning the 74.6km route from Muhange to Huye with enough margin to take over the race lead.

Lill maintained his hold on the yellow jersey on today's fourth stage, which was won by Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor Garneau).

The Tour of Rwanda continues through November 25.

