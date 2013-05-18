Galibier, Mont-Cenis out of Giro d'Italia Stage 15

Giro d'Italia stage 15 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Snow and bad weather is set to eliminate both the Col du Galibier and the Mont-Cenis from Sunday's stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, according to a report from AFP.

The prefecture of the Savoie region has ruled that the road over Mont-Cenis will be closed on Sunday due to the threat of avalanches and the race will also be unable to finish at the summit of the Galibier as originally planned.

A formal announcement from organisers RCS is expected after Saturday’s stage 14, but AFP reports that stage 15 will take place on a shortened parcours, beginning after Mont-Cenis and finishing at Valloire, rather than atop the Galibier.

Race director Michele Acquarone said, “Tomorrow is rather complicated as there’s snow throughout the region. We’re in contact with the French authorities and with Luuc Eisenga of AIGCP to find the best solution for the safety of the riders and for the race. The ideal would be to do the whole stage but we’ll see.”

A statement from the prefecture of the Savoie region to AFP said: “The common aim of the prefecture of the Savoie region and the organisers of the Giro is to allow the stage to go ahead, in spite of conditions that are still uncertain, by adapting to them to so as to allow for the maximal level of security.”

Cyclingnews will have more on this story as it develops.