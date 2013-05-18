Snow to prevent peloton from racing to Col du Galibier summit?

Image 1 of 6 Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to the Col du Galibier (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 6 The summit of the Col du Galibier will feature prominently in the 2013 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 6 Four kilometres from the Galibier summit, the peloton will pass a monument to legendary Italian climber Marco Pantani.l (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 6 The profile of the summit finish of the Col du Galibier which will be the finale of stage 15 at the 2013 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 6 The Galibier is not a small hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 The Col du Galibier was the first challenge of the day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Stage 15 finish to the Col du Galibier at the Giro d'Italia looks to be in serious doubt, according to reports. The towering mountain that reaches an air-sapping height of 2,642m has been hammered with heavy snow fall and despite massive efforts from Giro race organisers to ensure there is a passage to the finish, it appears to be not enough to ensure rider safety.

The stage route originally included a 149km trek from Cesana Torinese to the Col du Galibier and included passing over Mont Cenis shortly after leaving the start but that too will be reportedly cut from the agenda. The new start location will, according to ledauphine.com, start from the base on the other side.

"Due to weather conditions and a high risk of avalanches, the riders will not pass the Col du Mont Cenis, the stage will begin at the foot of the pass," read the report.

The stage finish will be pushed closer down the Galibier mountain with the Col du Telegraphe still to be tackled and finally reaching the new arrival at Les Verneys, just above the town of Valloire. Race organisers remain hopeful the snowploughs can clear the way to the top but at this stage that too looks unlikely.

"For the finish, it will be moved to a place called Les Verneys just above Valloire and will not enter through the tunnel up the Galibier."

You can watch the original Stage 15 preview in the video below.