Snow to prevent peloton from racing to Col du Galibier summit?
Giro d'Italia Stage 15 finish reportedly moved to Les Verneys
The Stage 15 finish to the Col du Galibier at the Giro d'Italia looks to be in serious doubt, according to reports. The towering mountain that reaches an air-sapping height of 2,642m has been hammered with heavy snow fall and despite massive efforts from Giro race organisers to ensure there is a passage to the finish, it appears to be not enough to ensure rider safety.
Related Articles
The stage route originally included a 149km trek from Cesana Torinese to the Col du Galibier and included passing over Mont Cenis shortly after leaving the start but that too will be reportedly cut from the agenda. The new start location will, according to ledauphine.com, start from the base on the other side.
"Due to weather conditions and a high risk of avalanches, the riders will not pass the Col du Mont Cenis, the stage will begin at the foot of the pass," read the report.
The stage finish will be pushed closer down the Galibier mountain with the Col du Telegraphe still to be tackled and finally reaching the new arrival at Les Verneys, just above the town of Valloire. Race organisers remain hopeful the snowploughs can clear the way to the top but at this stage that too looks unlikely.
"For the finish, it will be moved to a place called Les Verneys just above Valloire and will not enter through the tunnel up the Galibier."
You can watch the original Stage 15 preview in the video below.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy