Fund for US official injured at cyclo-cross race established

USA Cycling Official Harry Lam is facing a long recovery after being severely injured at a cyclo-cross event last Saturday in Massachusetts. Lam was accidentally struck by a rider sprinting to the finish line and suffered a broken nose and a head injury.

Lam spent 24 hours in a medically-induced coma, but improved enough to be released from the hospital on Thursday. He will be taken to Virginia where he has extended family as it will be weeks before he is cleared to fly to his Salt Lake City, Utah home.





"The New England Bicycle Racing Association (NEBRA) and other officials around the country have been working to set up a fund to assist Harry and his family. Today, NEBRA has worked with BikeReg.com to set up a donation fund for Harry, his family and medical expenses. Let's give generously and get him back up, home and working again!"



