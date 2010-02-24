Fumic signs with Cannondale Factory Racing team

Cross country racer Manuel Fumic is riding for Cannondale Factory Racing in 2010. (Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale Bicycles signed two-time Olympian and former under 23 World Champion, Manuel Fumic, to its Cannondale Factory Racing team according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Related Articles Bishop, Juarez strengthen Cannondale Factory Racing team

The 28-year-old German has been a regular on the international cross country circuit since 1999. He's won national and world titles during his 11-year career. He was the German national elite champion most recently in 2008. Most recently, he rode for the Fumic.Brothers.International team.

"Cannondale Factory Racing recruits athletes who share our vision for the sport of mountain biking, and Manual Fumic is a great example of the modern style we represent," said Daniel Hespeler, Team Manager.

"I am confident that the team infrastructure will not only support Manuel's current level of competition, but will allow him to develop his skills so he can move to the next level."

Fumic will make his racing debut with Cannondale Factory Racing at the Maremma Mountain Bike Cup in Italy in March alongside his Italian teammate Marco Aurelio Fontana.

Fumic is aiming high for this season. "The World Cup podium is my goal for this season and then the total focus will be on London 2012," said Fumic. "I can't wait to get on my new Flash and Scalpel and to put Cannondale's innovation to the ultimate test in pursuit of my goals."

With its sights set on the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England, Cannondale Factory Racing plans to continue to strengthen its roster with riders like Fumic.

Other racers already signed by the Cannondale Factory Racing team including Roel Paulissen, Marco Aurelio Fontana, Martin Gujan, David "Tinker" Juarez and Jeremiah Bishop.