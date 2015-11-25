Full list of 2016 UCI WorldTour teams announced

Image 1 of 5 The peloton reach the Cote de Saint-Roch in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour logos for 2016 (Image credit: UCI) Image 3 of 5 The UCI rolled out a new logo in 2015 (Image credit: UCI) Image 4 of 5 The peloton races through the streets of Utsunomiya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jim Songezo of MTN - Qhubeka leads the chase (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The UCI has announced the full and final list of WorldTour teams for 2016, with all 18 slots now filled.

There were only 17 teams in the sport's top tier this year after Europcar were forced to drop down a level and the UCI failed to find a suitable replacement. All 17 have once again secured renewed status, with the new addition being the Dimension Data team, known up to now as MTN-Qhubeka, who announced their news on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the UCI published an initial list of 11 teams to secure WorldTour status, with the remainder having to pass by the Licence Commission for closer scrutiny. Cannondale Pro Cycling (formerly Cannondale-Garmin), Etixx-QuickStep, Katusha, Lampre-Merida, Lotto Soudal, and Tinkoff (formerly Tinkoff-Saxo) were the teams concerned and all passed through without a problem.

The UCI also confirmed two more teams that have been granted Professional Continental licences for 2016 in Roth-Skoda and Cult Energy-Stölting Group, though both had already taken it upon themselves to communicate the news. After 17 teams were named on the initial list, there are now 19 teams confirmed for cycling's second tier in 2016, but four more still in limbo.

Jean-René Bernaudeau's team, known in recent years as Europcar and recently saved thanks to a sponsorship deal with Direct Energie, is one of the team's who have applied for a Pro Conti licence but are still being evaluated by the Licence Commission. The other three are Italian teams Bardiani-CSF and Southeast (registered as Tharcor), and Polish outfit CCC Sprandi Polkowice. Their fate will be revealed in December, according to the UCI.

The 18 confirmed WorldTour teams for 2016

Ag2r La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team

Dimension Data

Etixx-QuickStep

FDJ

IAM Cycling

Lampre-Merida

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Orica-GreenEdge

Team Giant-Alpecin

Team Katusha

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo

Team Sky

Tinkoff

Trek Factory Racing

The 19 confirmed Professional Continental teams for 2016