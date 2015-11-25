Full list of 2016 UCI WorldTour teams announced
Bardiani-CSF, Southeast, CCC and Direct Energie still awaiting Pro Continental licences
The UCI has announced the full and final list of WorldTour teams for 2016, with all 18 slots now filled.
There were only 17 teams in the sport's top tier this year after Europcar were forced to drop down a level and the UCI failed to find a suitable replacement. All 17 have once again secured renewed status, with the new addition being the Dimension Data team, known up to now as MTN-Qhubeka, who announced their news on Wednesday.
Earlier this month the UCI published an initial list of 11 teams to secure WorldTour status, with the remainder having to pass by the Licence Commission for closer scrutiny. Cannondale Pro Cycling (formerly Cannondale-Garmin), Etixx-QuickStep, Katusha, Lampre-Merida, Lotto Soudal, and Tinkoff (formerly Tinkoff-Saxo) were the teams concerned and all passed through without a problem.
The UCI also confirmed two more teams that have been granted Professional Continental licences for 2016 in Roth-Skoda and Cult Energy-Stölting Group, though both had already taken it upon themselves to communicate the news. After 17 teams were named on the initial list, there are now 19 teams confirmed for cycling's second tier in 2016, but four more still in limbo.
Jean-René Bernaudeau's team, known in recent years as Europcar and recently saved thanks to a sponsorship deal with Direct Energie, is one of the team's who have applied for a Pro Conti licence but are still being evaluated by the Licence Commission. The other three are Italian teams Bardiani-CSF and Southeast (registered as Tharcor), and Polish outfit CCC Sprandi Polkowice. Their fate will be revealed in December, according to the UCI.
The 18 confirmed WorldTour teams for 2016
- Ag2r La Mondiale
- Astana Pro Team
- BMC Racing Team
- Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
- Dimension Data
- Etixx-QuickStep
- FDJ
- IAM Cycling
- Lampre-Merida
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- Orica-GreenEdge
- Team Giant-Alpecin
- Team Katusha
- Team Lotto NL-Jumbo
- Team Sky
- Tinkoff
- Trek Factory Racing
The 19 confirmed Professional Continental teams for 2016
- Androni Giocattoli
- Bora-Argon 18
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Cofidis, Solutions Credits
- Cult Energy-Stölting Group
- Delko Marseille Provence KTM
- Drapac Professional Cycling
- Fortuneo-Vital Concept
- Funvic Soul Cycles-Carrefour
- Nippo-Vini Fantini
- ONE Pro Cycling
- Roompot Oranje Peloton
- Roth-Skoda
- Rusvelo
- Team Novo Nordisk
- Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
- UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
- Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
- Wanty-Groupe Gobert
