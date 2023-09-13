Fulcrum's new Wind wheels are wider, deeper, lighter and made for all-road use

The latest generation of the Fulcrum Wind mid-priced aero carbon wheels has increased slightly in depth, with the Wind 42 replacing the Wind 40 and the Wind 57 replacing the Wind 55.

In line with modern trends, the internal rim width has also increased from 19mm to 23mm, with a 29mm external width, to better support wider tyres. Fulcrum says that the new Wind wheels are designed for light off-road use, so that they’re an option for less technical gravel and all-road riding as well as on-road use.

Fulcrum recommends the use of tyres from 28mm to 30mm wide for road use and between 32mm and 35mm wide for all-road use, although it says that the rims can be used with tyres anywhere from 25mm to 45mm wide. Fulcrum continues to use a hooked bead profile.

The rim profiles on the new Wind wheels are the same as the top spec Speed wheelsets (Image credit: Fulcrum )

It says that it has also trickled down tech from its top spec Speed wheel family, itself updated in May. The new Wind wheels have the same rim depths and profiles as the Speed and a wider radius nose than the previous generation Wind wheels, which Fulcrum says improves aerodynamics.

It claims that this has resulted in a 22% improvement in handling and 10% improvement in reactivity, based on a formula it has developed that takes account of flexing and energy dissipation during changes of direction.

Although the rims are wider and deeper than the old Wind rims, Fulcrum says that their weight has been reduced too, as a result of a new carbon fibre mix and lay-up, although these still differ from those of the Speed wheel family. It claims that this has allowed it to save around 100g per wheelset, with a claimed weight for the Wind 42 of 1,510g and for the Wind 57 of 1,585g.

More carried-over wheel tech

Fulcrum has carried over its other tech into the new Wind wheels, including its patented DRSC system, which adds a plastic support within the rim which it claims increases stiffness and durability and improves the distribution of stresses in the rim. It says that it also helps guard against galvanic corrosion between the rim and the spokes.

It continues to use its Two-Way Fit sealed rim bed, which doesn’t need taping and can be used both tubeless and with tubes. The internal surface of the rim is polished for easier tubeless set-up, while the matt outer surface incorporates laser-etched graphics as well as reflective stickers.

The freehub ratchet has been upgraded and has 36 points of engagement (Image credit: Fulcrum )

Fulcrum’s alloy hubs include sealed bearings and have a pre-load adjuster. There’s a ratchet freehub with 36 points of engagement, with the ratchet increased in diameter from the previous generation freehub. The wheels are available in Shimano HG, SRAM XDR and Campagnolo N3W freehub configurations.

While the previous generation Wind wheels included a rim brake option in 40mm depth, the new wheels are disc brake only. There was also a 75mm depth available which looks to be discontinued.

Both the front and rear hubs are laced 2:1 with 24 spokes (Image credit: Fulcrum)

Fulcrum laces up both the front and rear wheels with 24 stainless steel butted spokes, configured 2:1 with the greater number of spokes on the side subjected to more stress: the freehub side on the rear wheel and the disc brake side in the front. It says that the spokes don’t touch each other as they cross, reducing wear.

The Fulcrum Wind 42 wheelset is available immediately, priced at £1,249.99 / $1,614.00 / €1,415.00 with a Shimano HG11 freehub, or slightly more with XDR or N3W if you’re paying in dollars or euros, although the UK price is the same for all three.

Fulcrum WInd 57 wheels will be available from October and are priced at £1,249.99 / $1,638.00 or €1,436.00 for the Shimano HG11 variant, again with a slightly higher dollar and euro prices for XDR or N3W freehubs.