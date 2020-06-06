Fuji suspends bike sales to US police after violence against protestors

BikeCo., the North American distributor for Fuji Bicycles, have issued a statement declaring that the sale of Fuji bikes to police forces has been suspended following numerous incidents in which bikes have been weaponised against protestors around the USA.

Protests have erupted in the country and in other cities around the world after George Floyd was killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota in late May. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, has since been charged with second-degree murder, and tbree other officers who were also kneeling on the 46-year-old, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Around the United States, police have met the protests – against police brutality and systemic racism, and for justice for Floyd – with countless incidents of violence against largely unarmed civilian protestors. Coverage of the protests has caught on camera police firing rubber bullets and using tear gas and pepper spray against protestors, and in some cases even driving cars into crowds.

In addition, there have been numerous incidents of police officers using their bicycles to beat back protestors. BikeCo. have stated that the tactics used by police forces has been "unacceptable" and far from their intended purpose.

"Fuji’s core values have always been rooted in supporting communities and organizations that are making real change at home and abroad," read a statement from the company on Instagram.

"To hear that there are instances where bicycles have been used as a weapon against those who are vulnerable, those speaking out against the unjust treatment of people of color, and those standing alongside them advocating change, has deeply upset our community, our company and the heart of the Fuji brand. We support many diverse organizations and athletes--not for marketing stories, but because we truly want to make a difference in our community. To have these efforts overshadowed by cases of violence with bicycles is unacceptable.

"We have seen instances in the last week where police have used bicycles in violent tactics, which we did not intend or design our bicycles for. We had always viewed the use of our bicycles by police, fire, security and EMS as one of the better forms of community outreach. Community police on bikes can better connect with and understand the neighbourhood, facilitating positive relationships between law enforcement and the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect.

In the statement, BikeCo. went on to say that they are opening a dialogue with police departments over the use of Fuji bikes, with sales to the police halted until real changes are made.

"In an effort to make real change, we are beginning a dialogue with police departments nationwide to address how bikes are used in police activity and to ensure that police’s on-bike training reinforces that bicycles are not a weapon against our community. At this time, we are suspending the sale of Fuji police bikes until a conversation with these departments has occurred and we are confident that real change is being made.

"We also must stand together against the mistreatment and abuse of the Black and Brown community. We will continue to look within our company and our core values to do better because our Fuji family deserves better. We stand with you and look forward to doing our part to do better. – BikeCo,LLC: North American distributor of Fuji Bicycles."

Bicycles manufactured by other companies, including Trek and Volcanic, are clearly visible in videos of police using violence against unarmed protestors. Earlier this week, Trek president John Burke addressed systemic racism and police violence in a blog entitled 'When justice is not enough' but did not address police usage of Trek Bikes during the protests.

