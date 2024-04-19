FSA issues stop ride notice for its Gossamer Pro AGX+ subcompact crankset
Crankarm can detach from the crank/spindle assembly
FSA has issued a recall of its Gossamer Pro AGX+ modular cranksets manufactured in 2022. The recall notice states that the crankarm spider which supports the chainrings can become ‘wobbly’ on the crank/spider assembly.
The connection between the spider and the drive side crank consists of a press-fit assembly, which FSA says is held together by a bonding agent. This interface has been found to be prone to failure in some Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets.
FSA says that if you have an affected Gossamer Pro AGX+ crankset on your bike, you should stop using it, as there’s a risk of instability when riding, which may result in a crash and minor injury.
The Gossamer Pro AGX+ Modular is a popular subcompact gravel bike crankset which is available in 1x and 2x formats. It’s sold both separately and pre-fitted to some gravel bikes.
How to find out if you are affected
The recall applies to all CK-6037 model cranksets with a serial number starting with B1, B2 or B3, which were manufactured during 2022.
You can find the serial number printed on the inside face of the crank, near the pedal spindle hole. The Gossamer Pro AGX+ has been sold separately to consumers, but is also fitted to some complete bikes sold by manufacturers and bike dealers.
FSA has three other gravel bike cranksets which it recommends as suitable replacements and will ship these to affected consumers free of charge.
If you think your crankset may be affected by the recall, you can contact your local FSA service centre by phone or via email on recall-europe@fullspeedahead.com, recall-usa@fullspeedahead.com or recall-asia@fullspeedahead.com, depending on where you are based.
The recall is reported to affect over 10,000 cranksets, which sounds a lot but is significantly lower than the almost 3 million Ultegra 11-speed cranksets recalled by Shimano last year, which caused a significant hit on the brand's 2023 profits.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages.