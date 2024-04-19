FSA issues stop ride notice for its Gossamer Pro AGX+ subcompact crankset

Crankarm can detach from the crank/spindle assembly

FSA has issued a recall of its Gossamer Pro AGX+ modular cranksets manufactured in 2022. The recall notice states that the crankarm spider which supports the chainrings can become ‘wobbly’ on the crank/spider assembly.

The connection between the spider and the drive side crank consists of a press-fit assembly, which FSA says is held together by a bonding agent. This interface has been found to be prone to failure in some Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets. 

