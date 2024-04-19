FSA issues stop ride notice for its Gossamer Pro AGX+ subcompact crankset

FSA has issued a recall of its Gossamer Pro AGX+ modular cranksets manufactured in 2022. The recall notice states that the crankarm spider which supports the chainrings can become ‘wobbly’ on the crank/spider assembly.

The connection between the spider and the drive side crank consists of a press-fit assembly, which FSA says is held together by a bonding agent. This interface has been found to be prone to failure in some Gossamer Pro AGX+ cranksets.

FSA says that if you have an affected Gossamer Pro AGX+ crankset on your bike, you should stop using it, as there’s a risk of instability when riding, which may result in a crash and minor injury.

The Gossamer Pro AGX+ Modular is a popular subcompact gravel bike crankset which is available in 1x and 2x formats. It’s sold both separately and pre-fitted to some gravel bikes.

How to find out if you are affected

The serial number is shown toward the end of the crank (Image credit: Future)

The recall applies to all CK-6037 model cranksets with a serial number starting with B1, B2 or B3, which were manufactured during 2022.

You can find the serial number printed on the inside face of the crank, near the pedal spindle hole. The Gossamer Pro AGX+ has been sold separately to consumers, but is also fitted to some complete bikes sold by manufacturers and bike dealers.

FSA has three other gravel bike cranksets which it recommends as suitable replacements and will ship these to affected consumers free of charge.

If you think your crankset may be affected by the recall, you can contact your local FSA service centre by phone or via email on recall-europe@fullspeedahead.com , recall-usa@fullspeedahead.com or recall-asia@fullspeedahead.com , depending on where you are based.