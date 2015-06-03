Froome leads Team Sky in Critérium du Dauphiné

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) Image 3 of 5 Philip Deignan is among Sky's best climbers. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 5 Nico Roche (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ian Stannard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chris Froome has been confirmed as Team Sky’s leader for the Critérium du Dauphiné, a crucial build-up race in his bid to win the Tour de France for a second time.

The British rider won the race in 2013 en route to Tour de France success but a crash caused him to finish down in 12th last year after he won the opening two stages.

During the eight-stage race he will be able to test himself against reigning Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who is yet to win a race this season. However, the other two favourites for the maillot jaune in July, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar), will not be there.

Froome will be supported by Ian Boswell, Peter Kennaugh, Philip Deignan, Wout Poels, Nicolas Roche, Luke Rowe, and Ian Stannard.

Cyclingnews understands that Geraint Thomas will ride the Tour de Suisse from 13-21 June, while Richie Porte's race schedule has yet to be confirmed.