Froome invited to Barcelona 10k after Ventoux run - News shorts

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome runs for the top of Mont Ventoux during stage 12 at the Tour de France Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome runs for the line during stage 12 of the Tour de France Image 3 of 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: ASO)

Froome given invitation to 10k run after Ventoux exploits

Chris Froome’s exploits on the Mont Ventoux have earned him an invitation to a 10km running race in Barcelona, according to Spanish website AS.

In what is likely to become one of the most enduring images of the 2016 Tour de France, Froome was forced to run up the famous climb after his bike broke when he, Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema were involved in a collision with the motorbike. He was able to get a new bike before the finish and organisers chose to take the time gaps from the point of the crash after the unprecedented incident.

Applications open for the Cursa dels Nassos tomorrow with the event taking place on December 31, and organisers hope Froome will be among them.

The race already has some links with the Tour de France with 2008 Tour winner Carlos Sastre sponsoring the La Sansi club that organises the event.

Norwegian former rider arrested for importing growth hormone

Norwegian television channel TV2 has reported that a Norwegian former cyclist has been arrested for trying to import growth hormones into the country. The rider has not been named, but Police confirmed that banned substances were found at a house during raids to crack down on gyms in Western Norway.

"I can confirm that South West Police are investigating an importation case where a former cyclist is charged. Since the matter is under investigation, I cannot comment on the situation," police attorney Øyvind Haukland told TV2.

If found guilty, the rider could face up to two years in prison.

Van Asbroeck out of Quebec and Montreal

LottoNL-Jumbo’s Tom Van Asbroeck will miss the GPs de Quebec and Montreal after he left his passport and travel documents on a train. The Belgian rider was on a train from Lille to Marseille as he made his way to Paris on Tuesday to take the race’s charter plane to Quebec.

However, when he left the train he also left behind his bag with all his documents, which means that he was unable to board the plane. He was later reunited with his bag, but it was too late, and the team will now only ride with seven riders.

Van Asbroeck had been one of the riders LottoNL-Jumbo was looking to for victory if the races came to a bunch sprint. They still have Wilco Kelderman and Moreno Hofland, who are both rumoured to be leaving the team at the end of the season.