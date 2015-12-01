Froome honoured to be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Image 1 of 3 Nairo Quintana (from left), Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome takes a selfie in Rio (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome with his Sky team in Paris (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) has reacted to being nominated for BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for the second time, calling it an honour. Froome was named alongside women’s World Champion Lizzie Armitstead in the 12-person list, which included last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Froome won his second Tour de France title this season, beating Nairo Quintana to the title by just over a minute. He also won the Criterium du Dauphine and the Vuelta a Andalucia in 2015. The 30-year-old was nominated for the award in 2013, after winning the Tour for the first time. Andy Murray went on to take the award on that occasion.

"It's a real honour to be named in the shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year," Froome said on the Team Sky website. "To be recognised alongside the achievements of the other 12 names on the list is very special. 2015 has been a fantastic year for everyone at Team Sky and I'd like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and support staff for their hard work and dedication. I wouldn't have been able to achieve what I did without their support, so this recognition is for them as much as me."

If Froome or Armitstead were to win, they would be the fifth cyclist to be named Sports Personality of the Year after Tom Simpson, Chris Hoy, Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins. Beryl Berton finished runner-up in 1967 but Armitstead would be the first female cyclist if she were to win. The winner is decided by a viewer vote on December 20.