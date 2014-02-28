Froome cautious on winning run ahead of Tour de France
Plots small steps in progress
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Chris Froome (Team Sky) started his 2013 season with victory in the Tour of Oman and went onto win every stage race he finished, including the Tour de France. This year the Team Sky captain has already won in Oman but plans on a different approach to his big goal of repeating his Tour de France victory.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy