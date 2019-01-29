Trending

Froome, Bernal, Moscon train in Colombia - Gallery

Team Sky riders head out on first training session ahead of Tour Colombia

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal enjoy a chat out on the ride

Froome and Moscon ready to head out

Froome and Bernal ride alongside each other

The Sky riders going two abreast

Chris Froome training in Colombia

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal training in Colombia

New signing Ivan Sosa preparing for his Sky debut

Team Sky training in Colombia

Team Sky training in Colombia

Chris Froome and Egan Bernal training in Colombia

Gianni Moscon leads the group

The ride included a short climb

Team Sky training in Colombia

The riders gather for the pre-session briefing

Nicolas Portal is one of Sky's leading directors

The Sky riders head out

Chris Froome ahead of his first training ride

The riders get going

The riders get going

There were some wet roads

Leonardo Basso arrives in Colombia

Chris Froome is greeted by the president of the Colombian Federation

Team Sky riders arrive at the race hotel

Team Sky riders arrive at the race hotel

Sky's Colombian duo Ivan Sosa and Egan Bernal with DS Xabier Aretxe

Comparing shoes

Egan Bernal is all ears

Xabier Aretxe is one of Sky's directors for Colombia

Chris Froome prepares for the ride

Chris Froome read to head out

Chris Froome, Egan Bernal, and their Team Sky teammates hit the roads of Colombia on Monday for a first ride after arriving in the country well ahead of the Tour Colombia 2.1 race in mid-February.

Froome, who is targeting a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title in 2019, has chosen to start his season at the six-stage race from February 12-17, but arrived in the Antioquia region a full fortnight in advance in order to fit in one last pre-season training block.

He has been joined by the full Team Sky squad for the Tour Colombia, including 2018 champion Egan Bernal and fellow Colombians Iván Sosa and Sebastián Henao. Also in the squad are Ecuadorian new signing Jhonatan Narvaez, Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo, and young Brit Tao Geoghegan Hart, though one of the seven riders will not be in the final six-man team.

Those riders were also joined by two of Sky's Italian riders, Gianni Moscon and Leonardo Basso. The pair will not race the Tour Colombia but have joined the trip for a lengthy training block, which will include some altitude work in the hills of the Antioquia region.

While the Europeans will continue training over the next two weeks, Bernal, Sosa, and Henao will leave the camp on Thursday in order to travel to Villavicencio for the Colombian national championships from February 1-3.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of images from Team Sky's training rides in Colombia.