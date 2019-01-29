Froome, Bernal, Moscon train in Colombia - Gallery

Froome, who is targeting a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title in 2019, has chosen to start his season at the six-stage race from February 12-17, but arrived in the Antioquia region a full fortnight in advance in order to fit in one last pre-season training block.
He has been joined by the full Team Sky squad for the Tour Colombia, including 2018 champion Egan Bernal and fellow Colombians Iván Sosa and Sebastián Henao. Also in the squad are Ecuadorian new signing Jhonatan Narvaez, Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo, and young Brit Tao Geoghegan Hart, though one of the seven riders will not be in the final six-man team.
Those riders were also joined by two of Sky's Italian riders, Gianni Moscon and Leonardo Basso. The pair will not race the Tour Colombia but have joined the trip for a lengthy training block, which will include some altitude work in the hills of the Antioquia region.
While the Europeans will continue training over the next two weeks, Bernal, Sosa, and Henao will leave the camp on Thursday in order to travel to Villavicencio for the Colombian national championships from February 1-3.
Click through the gallery above for a selection of images from Team Sky's training rides in Colombia.
