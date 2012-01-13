French mountain bike stars to gather in Les Gets

Julie Bresset brought France its third gold medal in four races (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Six top French cross country mountain bikers will meet in Les Gets from January 16-20 for an early season gathering according to www.velovert.com. Three elite men and three top women will meet, Alpine ski, Nordic ski, assess their 2011 seasons and refine 2012 objectives and nutrition.

Among the men, Maxime Marotte (BH Suntour Peisey Vallandry), Stéphane Tempier (Bianchi) and Alexis Vuillermoz (Lapierre International) will attend while Julie Bresset (BH Suntour Peisey Vallandry), Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabobank Giant) and Sabrina Enaux (Specialized) are the women scheduled to show up.

Three other top French riders and Olympic hopefuls will not be in attendance, including two-time Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea) and Cédric and Cécile Ravanel.