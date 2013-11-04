Freire seeks retraction from Rasmussen regarding doping at 2007 Tour

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) in action during stage 1 of the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP)

Oscar Freire has called former Rabobank teammate Michael Rasmussen and demanded a retraction regarding the Dane's claims, published in his forthcoming autobiography "Yellow Fever", that the entire Rabobank team doped during the 2007 Tour de France. Freire denied he had taken part in doping activities.

"I have demanded an apology, and to do so publicly," Freire told ciclismo.as.com. "He answered that he never expressly said my name." Freire said he'd take action against Rasmussen if the Dane does not clear his name.

Rabobank's roster for the 2007 Tour de France included Rasmussen and Freire plus Dennis Menchov, Michael Boogerd, Bram de Groot, Thomas Dekker, Juan Antonio Flecha, Grischa Niermann and Pieter Weening with Rasmussen claiming each rider was given performance enhancing drugs by the team.

"I do not understand," Freire told marca.com. "He can speak for himself or who he has seen taking substances but not the whole team, I cannot allow that."

Freire believed Rasmussen is motivated by financial gain regarding the publication of his book.

"Probably what Rasmussen wants to do is sell many books, but that cannot be," Freire told marca.com. "These things do much damage to cycling and all of those who have been a part of it."

Freire, a three-time world champion, withdrew from the 2007 Tour de France after six stages due to saddle sores. He did not win any stages in that year's Tour, but came close in three consecutive field sprints on stages four through six. Freire placed third behind Thor Hushovd and Robbie Hunter on stage 4 to Joigny, followed by a pair of second place finishes to Filippo Pozzato and Tom Boonen on stages 5 and 6 respectively.