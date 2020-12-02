Former Tour de France leader Nocentini gets four-year retroactive ban

Rinaldo Nocentini, who led the 2009 Tour de France for eight days, has been given a four-year ban and stripped of his results from the last two years of his career.

The Italian anti-doping tribunal of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) gave Nocentini the maximum penalty for anti-doping rule violations for the "use or attempted use of prohibited methods".

According to Corriere della Sera, the ban relates to Nocentini's biological passport values. The ban runs from November 30, 2020 through November 29, 2024 and disqualifies all of his results from January 1, 2018, including two stage victories at the Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

Nocentini retired at the age of 42 in 2019 after four seasons with the Portuguese team Sporting Club/Tavira. He raced with AG2R La Mondiale for the bulk of his career, from 2007 to 2015, to moderate success.

A one-time Italian prodigy, Nocentini won a silver medal at the 1998 under-23 world championships in Valkenberg, finishing behind solo attacker Ivan Basso and ahead of fellow Italian Danilo Di Luca. He turned professional with the Mapei team in 1999 and later finished second overall behind Davide Rebellin in the 2008 Paris-Nice.

His best Grand Tour finish was a distant 12th in the 2009 Tour de France. Nocentini won a stage of the Tour of California in 2009 and the overall 2010 Tour Méditerranéen.

Nocentini now runs a training center for cyclists in the Arezzo area of Tuscany.