Former star in the making Mark Padun calls time on racing at 28

He was once touted as one of the most promising up-and-coming racers in cycling. But instead, Ukraine allrounder Mark Padun, the winner of two Criterium du Dauphiné mountain stages in 2021, has opted to end his career at 28.

The decision was seemingly not taken abruptly. Padun's last season, 2024, barely saw him in competitive action, abandoning the three stage races he took part in, then finishing outside the time limit in the team time trial of the Tour of Slovakia in mid-June. After that, he did not race again.

