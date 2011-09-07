Form in US gives Hincapie confidence for Québec

George Hincapie (BMC) on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

George Hincapie (BMC) is quietly confident that he can feature at this weekend's WorldTour events in Québec City and Montréal on the back of a late-season resurgence in form.

A consistent though unrewarded ride at the Tour of Utah was followed by a stage win and fifth overall in Colorado against some of the world's best riders. With the parcours of the upcoming races well-suited to Hincapie, the American was unsurprisingly bullish about his chances in Canada.

"I came out of the Utah and Colorado block of races in really good shape," Hincapie said.

"Hopefully, I can take advantage of that this weekend. Last year, I was coming off an injury, so I was only 70 per cent. But I thought if I was good they would suit my capabilities. I think Montréal is harder. There's more overall climbing. But they're both tough."

The 38-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with BMC after opting to defer his retirement back in March. Hincapie was a crucial teammate to Cadel Evans at the Tour de France, and though he won't be in Copenhagen with the American national team, he will be looking to finish his season on a high.

Hincapie will be supported in Canada by among others, Brent Bookwalter and Jeff Louder, who team director Michael Sayers also believes to be in top form.

"Those guys are riding well, as is Amaël Moinard," Sayers said. "It's the same approach as last year. We have to try and get someone in the breakaway and at the end we have a few cards to play."

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec takes place on September 9, with the second event in Montréal taking place two days later.